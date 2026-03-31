CTTMO calls trike operators for fuel subsidy

THE Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) has called on all holders of valid Motorized Tricycle Operators Permits (MTOP) or franchises to report to its office to avail of the fuel subsidy.

“Gihangyo nga mo-report sa (You are requested to report to the) City Transport and Traffic Management Office-Motorized Vehicle Franchising and Regulatory Division (CTTMO-MVFRD),” CTMMO announced on March 30, 2026.

The CTTMO said operators must bring three photocopies of their valid MTOP or franchise, along with three photocopies of their driver’s license bearing their specimen signatures. It also reminded riders that only one license is allowed per MTH unit.

The directive aligns with Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Memorandum Circular No. 07, Series of 2026, which provides P5,000 in financial assistance to drivers heavily affected by rising fuel costs.

As of December 2025, Davao City recorded 991 MTOPs, despite having 1,062 operating units.

Under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program, the DSWD will prioritize tricycle drivers, followed by drivers of jeepneys, taxis, UV Express, transport network vehicle services (TNVS), including motorcycle taxis and delivery riders, and buses. The program aims to address the urgent needs of drivers and their families.

Earlier, DSWD-Davao Regional Director Rhuelo D. Aradanas stated that financial aid distribution in the region will commence after Holy Week. The agency has coordinated with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board-Davao Region (LTFRB-Davao), the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the Land Transportation Office (LTO), and local government units to finalize the list of beneficiaries.

The financial aid rollout started on March 17 in the National Capital Region (NCR) and will expand to other regions in the coming weeks.

Global oil prices continue to rise due to the conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key export route linking Gulf oil producers to the Arabian Sea, has driven up prices of gasoline, diesel, and kerosene. RGP