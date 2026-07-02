CTTMO clarifies no traffic rerouting on Roxas Avenue

THE Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) clarified that no rerouting has been implemented along Roxas Avenue and the Davao City Coastal Road despite changes in traffic movement following the road’s opening. This clarification was issued as the office continues to enforce traffic regulations, studies new traffic management measures, and reminds motorists that electric trikes and illegally operating tricycles are prohibited from using national highways.

Acting Traffic Enforcement and Street Management Division Head PMaj. Leonardo Pamplona (Ret.) said during Wednesday's Habi at Kape on July 1, 2026, that the Coastal Road has already been fully opened by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), with the CTTMO now managing vehicle movement through traffic schemes instead of rerouting.

“There is no rerouting on Roxas. The road has been opened one hundred percent. What we implemented are traffic management measures to improve the flow of vehicles,” Pamplona said.

He explained that traffic studies, vehicle counts, and field observations prompted the office to regulate movements at major intersections, particularly between Roxas Avenue, Quezon Boulevard, and the Coastal Road.

Vehicles coming from the Coastal Road toward Roxas Avenue remain limited to a right turn to prevent congestion, while left turns from Quezon Boulevard to the Coastal Road are allowed only during off-peak hours. The office enforces a no-left-turn policy from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. to improve traffic flow.

Pamplona said observations showed that the traffic scheme resulted in smoother vehicle movement during peak hours.

He also addressed concerns regarding non-functioning traffic lights in areas such as Bankerohan and San Pedro, confirming that several signalized intersections require repairs.

“There are traffic lights that have been damaged. The city already has plans for repairs, but we also have the ongoing Davao Public Transport Modernization Project, which includes installing modern traffic lights that will be synchronized with the future operation of the Davao Bus System,” he said.

Pamplona added that while repairs are planned, some traffic lights may eventually be replaced as part of the modernization project.

He also confirmed that the camera system installed near Crocodile Park remains under evaluation and is not yet operational.

“The cameras are still under study. The findings have already been submitted to the City Mayor’s Office as part of the proof of concept,” he said.

Responding to questions about fatal crashes along the Coastal Road involving bicycles and electric trikes, Pamplona emphasized that electric trikes are prohibited from operating on highways.

“Electric trikes are one hundred percent prohibited because they have no authority to operate on highways or as public utility vehicles,” he said.

Pamplona stressed that preventing road crashes is a shared responsibility among the City Transport and Traffic Management Office, the Philippine National Police, barangay officials, and motorists.

“We cannot guarantee that accidents will never happen. We already deploy personnel along the Coastal Road, but because of its length, it is impossible to cover the entire stretch at all times, especially during nighttime. We hope the Philippine National Police and concerned barangay officials will continue helping maintain safety within their areas of responsibility,” he said.

The traffic official also responded to complaints regarding tricycles charging excessive fares despite the approved fare matrix.

Pamplona said the office has received reports of tricycles operating without franchises, noting that many are not members of Transport Operators and Drivers Associations and therefore have no legal authority to provide public transportation services.

“These operators are collecting excessive fares because they are operating illegally. They are not qualified to obtain a franchise,” he said.

He urged commuters to refuse rides from tricycles that charge beyond the approved fare.

“If a tricycle charges a fare that is not authorized, do not ride it,” Pamplona said, encouraging the public to help authorities curb illegal transport operations by reporting violations. JOHN ADAM ALADAD, SPAMAST, SUNSTAR DAVAO INTERN