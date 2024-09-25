CTTMO distributes stickers for taxi operators, drivers

AROUND 6,000 stickers were distributed to taxi operators and drivers in Davao City on Tuesday morning, September 24, 2024, at the Davao City Hall Grounds for the official launch of a campaign aimed at curbing misconduct among taxi drivers.

Dionisio Abude, head of the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO), said the stickers were scheduled to be distributed to the city's 5,400 registered taxi units.

Since each taxi requires two stickers, the office has printed 6,000 copies but plans to print more to ensure full implementation by December, aligning with the expected increase in tourist arrivals.

"Kini nga sticker is tungod sa pakig alayon sa agency, sa CAAP, sa LTFRB, sa atoang opisina sa CTTMO ug kanang atoang regional taxi operators association maong ni come up ta ani. Unya tungod man gyud sa atoang city government sa supporta sa maong agency atoang city government ang nagpatigayon aning sticker kay para tingali mabutang natu ni, ma launch natu ni karun para atoang pasahero duna nay safety unya naa na silay kaadtuan immediately especially katu atoang mga bisita (These stickers were developed in partnership with agencies like CAAP-Davao, LTFRB-Davao, the CTTMO, and the Regional Taxi Operators Association, with strong support from our city government. The goal is to provide passengers, especially visitors, with a sense of safety by offering a clear way to report erring drivers)," he said.

He added that there are still adjustments to be made to the program, including penalties for failure to display the stickers, which will be similar to the P1,000 fine for not displaying PUV IDs.

Abude encouraged taxi drivers to laminate the stickers for durability and noted that additional stickers would be provided upon request.

The stickers will help passengers feel more confident about reporting driver misconduct, as the numbers on the stickers will be monitored by personnel for quick response to complaints.

LTFRB-Davao Regional Director Nonito Llanos III underscored that the initiative addresses the public's growing concerns about taxi services and strengthens the city’s public transportation standards.

“Direct reaction to the concerns and grievances that the commuters have raised to us and to further remind our Taxi Drivers ‘nga Basta Dabawenyo, Disiplinado’ (This is a direct response to the commuters’ concerns and a reminder to taxi drivers that ‘Basta Dabawenyo, Disiplinado',” he said.

Edwin Yagonia, a taxi driver, shared that the stickers would be helpful, particularly for passengers who accidentally leave belongings behind, as the stickers would make it easier to trace lost items.

The stickers include instructions for passengers to report issues such as overcharging, refusal of service, or abusive driver behavior. They will be displayed in both the front and back of the taxi for easy visibility. RGP