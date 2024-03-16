CTTMO eyes to counter FB pages for drivers who aim to avoid ops

The issue came to light when a Facebook group named “LTO Davao City/Dakop Update (Tinabangay ta)” gained around 26,000 members and started posting about seven times a month. The Facebook posts of the group often included warnings about the locations of operations, effectively helping members to evade law enforcement.

Some even invite other drivers to create a group chat to inform others of the latest operation of the CTTMO and the Land Transportation Office-Davao Region (LTO-Davao).

However, Abude stressed that such attempts to escape the law would not be successful, revealing that they would create a countermeasure against the group.

He expressed concern that some drivers are committing serious violations, such as exceeding the speed limit and driving without a license, which carry significant penalties, including hefty fines and potential license suspension.

While they have not yet decided on the specific consequences for the ones warning others of the operation, the office’s primary focus remains to alleviate the city's traffic situation and to enforce traffic rules.

Additionally, Abude said that there are around 600 CTTMO personnel but he revealed that not all of the office’s personnel are deputized. This means that not all CTTMO personnel are capable of issuing a citation ticket.

He also said that most deputized personnel are well-versed in the traffic code, adding that the office has deputized some personnel of the Philippine National Police (PNP). He also revealed that some members of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines-Davao (CAAP-Davao) have requested to be deputized as well. RGP