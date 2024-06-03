CTTMO promises smooth traffic for `Duaw’ parade

THE Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) has assured that the upcoming Duaw Davao parade will be well-managed, unlike previous instances that led to severe traffic congestion.

During the Wednesday Habi at Kape on May 29, 2024, at Ayala Malls Abreeza, CTTMO Chief Dionisio Abude stated that the parade on June 23, starting from Roxas to San Pedro at 4:00 p.m., is planned to avoid heavy congestion.

“So since na experience natu last time nga dunay nahimong parada but that time dunay klase ug dunay working day at a time so mao tu nagka problema ta but this time kani siya ma manage natu kay diri lang man sila muagi sa may Ponciano so kana lang siya ang duna tay road closure (We had issues last time with a parade on a working day, but this time it will be manageable as the parade will only pass through Ponciano, necessitating minimal road closures),” he said.

Reflecting on past experiences, Chief Abude noted that the city has learned from previous parades, especially those held on working days. The current plan minimizes traffic impact and ensures a smoother flow of vehicles.

During the Pasko Fiesta festivities on December 22, 2023, heavy traffic during Banda Dasig and Parada sa Pasko forced the city to cancel the parade and reopen closed roads to ease congestion.

Abude mentioned that some events will be held at Rizal Park, Davao City Recreation Center (DCRC), formerly known as Almendras Gym, and San Pedro Square.

For the Fiesta sa San Pedro: Pagsasayaw on June 29, their office will close C.M. Recto-San Pedro up to Rizal-Bolton Street and Rizal-Ponciano Street.

Duaw Davao includes other events such as Music Fest on June 21, a Pride sports fest from June 21 to 23, the Reyna ng Davao Coronation Night on June 22, a Pride Parade and Hugyaw Davao: Night of Fun and Colors on June 23, the Davao Turismo Arts and Food Trucks Bazaar from June 27 to 30, and the Inter-Barangay Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) tournament on June 30. RGP