CTTMO: Provide complete info when filing complaints

THE Davao City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) is urging commuters to provide complete and accurate information when filing complaints against motorized tricycle-for-hire (MTH) operators accused of overcharging, saying detailed reports are crucial for proper investigation and enforcement.

In a public advisory, the agency emphasized the importance of submitting identifying information that can help authorities verify complaints and locate the drivers or operators involved. These include the vehicle's Public Utility Vehicle (PUV) ID, CTTMO registration number or MTH body number, and plate number.

The reminder comes as the city government continues its efforts to regulate public transport services and address concerns regarding unauthorized fare collections and other transport-related violations.

CTTMO also encouraged passengers to gather supporting evidence whenever possible. Commuters are advised to take photographs of the vehicle and its identifying markings, as well as record the location of the incident and the exact fare charged.

"Idokumento o kuhaan ug hulagway ang mga nahisgutan, ug iapil ang lokasyon ug ang kantidad sa gisingil nga plete," the advisory stated.

According to the agency, complete documentation and accurate information can help investigators verify complaints more efficiently and ensure that appropriate sanctions are imposed on operators found violating fare regulations.

The office said reports may be submitted through the Davao City Reports Facebook page, by sending a formal letter to the CTTMO office, or through email at [cttmo@davaocity.gov.ph](mailto:cttmo@davaocity.gov.ph). Authorities encouraged the public to use official reporting channels to ensure that complaints are properly documented and acted upon.

The advisory was issued by the Motor Vehicle Franchising and Regulatory Division (MVFRD) under the supervision of Dr. Chona N. Advincula, division head and Supervising Transportation Regulation Officer. The directive was approved by CTTMO Officer-in-Charge Dionisio C. Abude.

CTTMO reiterated its commitment to protecting commuters and maintaining fair transportation practices across Davao City, stressing that public cooperation through accurate and detailed reporting plays a vital role in holding violators accountable and improving the quality of transport services. DEF