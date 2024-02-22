CTTMO seizes 311 e-trikes since 2021

AT LEAST 311 electric trikes (e-trikes) have been seized by the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) since 2021, an official said.

Eduardo Perez IV, acting officer-in-charge of CTTMO, said during the ISpeak Media Forum, on Thursday morning, February 22, 2024, at the PSSO Building, Daang Patnubay, SIR Davao City, that out of the 311 apprehended e-trikes, 62 were seized in 2021, 30 in 2022, 189 in 2023, and 30 in 2024.

Perez said that electric trikes with three wheels fall outside the traffic code's recognition, as only pedal-operated tricycles are recognized. There are no laws that can regulate the e-trikes, he said.

Perez added that no regulating body can certify that these e-trikes are safe for passengers because of their speed. He then explained why ebikes are allowed and why etrikes are not it's because compared to the etrikes, the ebikes kay traverse the bike lane that they can use.

"Ebikes can traverse the bike lanes, which are covered and designated by both national and local government regulations. Additionally, there's a city ordinance introduced in 2021 under Councilor [Luna] Acosta," he said.

Perez acknowledged the absence of regulations for e-trikes and mentioned that CTTMO is considering conducting a study to determine their safety.

However, he admitted that they lack the qualifications to make such safety assessments.

Given the higher speed of e-trikes compared to 'pedicabs,' there has been an increase in road incidents involving them. If they traverse national roads, they will face apprehension.

He said that the City Government of Davao's decision to prohibit e-trikes use will be supported by CTTMO.

Chona N. Advincula, supervising regulation officer at the MVFRD Division of CTTMO, expressed concern about e-trikes, likening them to 'payong-payong.' She noted that these vehicles operate in the central business district of Davao City, posing risks to passengers.

She said that the initial intent was to provide a comfortable journey for People with Disability (PWD) and the elderly within their barangay.

However, e-trikes have now become a mode of transportation in the city, with an observed trend of younger drivers disregarding traffic rules.

A committee hearing is scheduled for Friday, February 23, 2024, to address concerns about e-trikes traversing specific roads. RGP