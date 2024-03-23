CTTMO to close parking areas at Coastal Road in Bago Aplaya

The City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) announced the closure of parking areas at Coastal Road in Bago Aplaya, Davao City, starting on March 19, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. following the recent videos involving drifters and reckless drivers that went viral.

Ret. Colonel Leonardo Pamplona, CTTMO Division Chief, said in the AFP-PNP press conference on March 20, 2024, that the parking area will be temporarily closed for parking vehicles.

However, Pamplona clarifies that the closure will not impact other activities in the area and will still be open for joggers every 4 a.m.

To recall, a video of individuals committing road-related violations posted on the Davao Idiot Drivers Facebook page on March 18 went viral with thousands of shares as of to date.

In the joint investigation of the Davao City Police Office through the Baliok Police Station (PS17), the Traffic Enforcement Unit (TEU), and the Office of the City Mayor (CMO), the suspects have violated traffic laws such as illegal attachment of horns.

It was later revealed that one alias “Dats”, a Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairman in the municipality of Malita, Davao Occidental, was among those involved in the incident and is said to be the owner and the driver of the Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV). He is now facing violations of traffic laws.

The suspects will also be facing charges for violating Presidential Decree (PD) 96, which refers to unauthorized or improper use of emergency devices such as sirens, blinkers, domelights, and similar equipment on vehicles.

One “Jay", 21, male, working student, and a resident of Country Homes in Cabantian, has voluntarily surrendered.

Other suspects involved in the incident are yet to be identified as they are encouraged to voluntarily bring themselves to the authority.

The CTTMO reminds the public to avoid double parking in the area and to give importance to traffic laws. Mary Cris Eusebio, DNSC Intern