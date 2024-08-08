CTTMO to ensure vehicle movement for Ironman 2024

TO ENSURE seamless movement during the Ironman 70.3 main event on August 11, 2024, the City Transport and Traffic Management Office (CTTMO) will deploy more than 100 traffic personnel and will also implement temporary speed limits, especially in areas where two-way traffic will be observed.

CTTMO Head Dionisio Abude, during the ISpeak media forum held on Thursday at the City Health Office Roof deck, said that their office has prepared a total of 286 traffic personnel for the main event.

Abude said that a temporary speed limit will be implemented along the southbound direction — from Bago-Aplaya to Carabao Waypark, and from Carabao Waypark up to the Boundary of Sta. Cruz. This will be implemented from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. on August 11.

“From Bago Aplaya up to Carabao Waypark is 60 kilometers per hour na siya, then after Carabao Monument Waypark (Toril) up to the boundary of Sta. Cruz that is 80 kilometers per hour for light vehicles and 60 kilometers for trucks and buses. Since limited ang space para sa atong two-way traffic sa one direction mao nang 40 kilometers per hour [ang atong i-set] para sa light vehicle ug 30 kilometers per hour sa trucks and buses. (From Bago Aplaya to Carabao Waypark is 60 kilometers per hour, then after the Carabao Waypark up to the boundary of Sta. Cruz is 80 kilometers per hour for light vehicles and 60 kilometers per hour for trucks and buses. Since our space is limited to two-way traffic, one direction, so that is why we set the speed limit to 40 kilometers per hour for light vehicles and 30 kilometers per hour for trucks and buses),” Abude said.

Abude said that the speed limit will also be implemented to prevent big trucks and private vehicles from entering the area for the cyclists for the Ironman.

He said that barangays and their tanods, the Philippine National Police, and the Task Force Davao are tapped as force multipliers to ensure the smooth flow of traffic.

“Naa ta’y coordination with the security cluster para dapat naa gyud ta’y enough na personnel nga madeploy para kadtong mga motorista makita gyud nila nga naay pag control sa movement sa traffic (We had coordination with the security cluster for enough personnel to be deployed so that motorists they can see that there are people who control the movement of the traffic),” Abude said.

Abude said that they also coordinated with the municipality of Sta. Cruz for a synchronized movement.

The CTTMO also assigned a total of 712 traffic personnel for all of the Ironman events. From this total, 136 traffic personnel will be deployed for the Ironman preparation at the Coastal Road from August 5-8, a total of 145 traffic personnel for Gwapa Dabawenya set on August 9 and the same number for the Ironkids event set on August 10.

More information on the schedule of the road closures for the Ironman events is posted on the City Government of Davao Page. CIO