CVO intensifies rabies IECs in schools

THE Davao City Veterinarian Office (CVO) strengthened its Information Education Campaigns (IEC) in schools as part of its Rabies awareness initiatives, urging students to immediately inform their parents if they get bitten or scratched by cats or dogs.

“Ang amoang gina-intensify karon is ang amoang mga IEC sa mga eskwelahan kay ang mga bata man gud ‘pag mapaakan, sa amoang experience, wala sila nagatug-an dayon sa ilahang parents. Delikado kaayo (We are currently intensifying our IECs in schools because based on our experience, children who were bitten by cats or dogs don’t inform their parents immediately which is dangerous),” Maria Noreen Eng, officer-in-charge of CVO’s Research and Laboratory Division, said in an interview with the Usapang Pambata program over city-owned Davao City Disaster Radio.

She said that during these IECs, they provide children with necessary information on Rabies and how it can be prevented.

Children are also taught to wash their bite wounds with soap and running water for 10–15 minutes, and immediately inform their parents, older siblings, or teachers about the incident and seek immediate medical attention.

“Pinaka-importante is mutug-an dayon sila (It is very important that they inform their parents immediately),” Eng emphasized.

She also clarified that animals are not born with rabies.

Rabies is a zoonotic disease caused by a virus transmitted through an infected animal’s saliva. It can affect any warm-blooded animal, not just cats and dogs.

The disease is fatal, but can be prevented with vaccines.

The CVO offers free Anti-Rabies vaccination to animals, while the city’s Animal Bite Treatment Center offers free Post-Exposure Prophylaxis to individuals bitten or scratched by cats or dogs.

The CVO is also currently conducting Anti-Rabies vaccination to various areas in the city with schedules posted in their official Facebook Page (https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1Jnj2idqm9/).

Pet owners are also urged to visit the CVO’s district offices in the 11 administrative districts of the city to avail of the program.

Free castration of cats and dogs are also scheduled in line with the World Rabies Awareness observance.

On March 23, the CVO will conduct free castration services in Barangay Calinan Proper; Barangay Cawayan, Calinan District on March 24; Barangay Tambobong, Baguio District on March 25; and in Samantha Homes, Matina Pangi on March 27. CIO