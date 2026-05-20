DA-11 turns over P16-M livestock, poultry aid to calamity-hit DavNor farmers

TAGUM CITY — In the aftermath of devastating calamities brought by the shearline and trough of a low-pressure area (LPA), many farmers in Davao del Norte were left struggling with weakened livestock and damaged livelihoods. To help communities recover, the Department of Agriculture (DA) XI extended P16 million worth of livestock and poultry assistance to hundreds of affected farmer-beneficiaries in the province.

The assistance was officially turned over on May 5, 2026 through the agency’s Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) unit under the Quick Response Fund (QRF), a program designed to support immediate rehabilitation and recovery efforts in calamity-stricken areas.

The intervention aims to restore and strengthen livestock production in Davao del Norte following the severe flooding and agricultural losses caused by recent weather disturbances.

During the distribution activity in Tagum City, hundreds of farmers received various forms of support under the rehabilitation and recovery program. Beneficiaries included 79 sheep raisers, 77 goat raisers, 295 chicken raisers, six turkey raisers, 26 cattle raisers, and 36 carabao raisers.

The support package covered livestock and poultry restocking, as well as feeds, supplements, drugs, and biologics to help ensure the health and productivity of the animals.

In his message, DA XI Regional Executive Director Macario D. Gonzaga underscored the agency’s commitment to helping farmers recover and sustain food production amid challenges.

“This is a testament of our continued commitment to always support our farmers, who are our partners in ensuring food availability, accessibility, and affordability, especially in times of calamity,” Gonzaga said.

He also encouraged beneficiaries to properly care for the livestock provided and maximize the opportunity to rebuild and expand their livelihoods. Gonzaga further urged farmers to avail themselves of government agricultural insurance programs to protect their investments from future calamities.

The DA’s Quick Response Fund serves as a standby funding mechanism for emergency rehabilitation and recovery initiatives, including agricultural assistance, relief operations, and reconstruction efforts in disaster-affected areas.

The turnover activity was also attended by DRRM Alternate Focal Joedel Leliza, Livestock Program Regional Coordinator Dr. Karl Laurence Pineda, and farmer-beneficiaries from various municipalities in Davao del Norte.

With continued support from both national and local governments, affected farmers in the province are now taking the first steps toward rebuilding their livelihoods with renewed resilience and hope for a more productive future. PIA DAVAO