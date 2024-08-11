DA chief forms body to study viability of local FMD vaccine

AGRICULTURE Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. has created a technical working group to study the feasibility and viability of manufacturing foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) vaccines in the Philippines.

While the country is recognized by the World Organization for Animal Health as FMD-free without vaccination practice since May 2014, the DA chief still sees significant impact on the economy of an unlikely outbreak of the highly contagious livestock disease.

The Philippines hasn’t inoculated livestock against FMD for decades. Cattle, swine and goats are among the farm animals susceptible to FMD.

Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam are among the Philippines’ neighboring countries that recently reported FMD cases.

“To maintain the country’s status (as an FMD-free jurisdiction), and prepare it for contingencies, there's a need to explore the viability and feasibility of manufacturing FMD vaccines locally to be used in the prevention and control of FMD incursions,” the DA chief said in a special order no. 1083 dated July 23.

Sec. Tiu Laurel designated Assistant Secretary for Swine and Poultry Constante Palabrica, a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, as chairman of the technical working group. The team will provide technical inputs to ascertain the viability and feasibility of locally producing FMD vaccines. DA