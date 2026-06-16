DA-Davao cites 15 rice vendors over price cap violations

THE Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) issued Notices of Violation to 15 rice vendors at the Bankerohan Public Market in Davao City after they failed to comply with the mandated price cap on 5 percent broken imported rice.

The agency said the vendors were given a 48-hour period to comply and adjust their prices, warning that failure to follow the directive could result in heavier sanctions.

“The inspection ensured market vendors and retailers were adhering to Executive Order No. 118, signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., which imposes a strict P50 per kilogram price cap on 5 percent broken imported rice,” DA-Davao said in a statement on June 11, 2026.

DA-Davao also reminded rice retailers that violations of the price ceiling may result in criminal and administrative penalties under Republic Act No. 7581, or the Price Act.

The inspection was conducted to monitor compliance with Executive Order No. 118, which imposes a P50-per-kilogram price ceiling on 5 percent broken imported rice.

The nationwide price cap took effect on May 13 and was initially set to remain in effect for 30 days. The DA said the policy may be extended, modified, or lifted depending on market conditions and government assessment.

Earlier, DA-Davao inspected rice retailers at Bankerohan Public Market to ensure that vendors were following the mandated price ceiling amid concerns over rising rice prices.

DA-Davao Regional Executive Director Macario D. Gonzaga said the inspection aimed to prevent consumers from being affected by increasing prices, particularly during times when some traders may take advantage of market conditions.

Gonzaga said monitoring showed that some vendors were selling imported rice P2 to P3 higher than the mandated price, while other stalls were already complying with the price cap.

He explained that the price differences among vendors were partly due to the varying prices they obtained from wholesalers.

The DA-Davao official reiterated that market monitoring and enforcement activities would continue to ensure that rice retailers comply with government policies and protect consumers. RGP