DA-Davao deploys mobile soil lab in Panabo

THE Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) deployed a Mobile Soil Laboratory (MSL) in Panabo City from June 17 to September 4, 2026, to provide free soil testing services to farmers and stakeholders.

DA-Davao, through the Department of Agriculture–Bureau of Soils and Water Management (DA-BSWM), deployed the mobile facility in Panabo City and nearby areas in Davao del Norte.

The 10-wheeler laboratory truck can analyze up to 44 chemical, physical, and microbiological properties of soil and water.

Zabdiel Zacarias, DA-Davao agriculture regional technical director for research and regulations, said the program promotes science-based farming practices across the region.

He said soil testing helps farmers apply the right fertilizer in the right amount and at the right time, reducing input costs and improving productivity.

“Let us maximize the opportunities that this Mobile Soil Laboratory offers. Let us embrace innovation, support science-based agriculture, and continue investing in the health of our soils as the very foundation of a thriving agricultural sector in the region,” Zacarias said.

He urged farmers and stakeholders to take advantage of the program and adopt modern agricultural practices.

The initiative brings on-site soil and water analysis services to farmers, local government units, and other agricultural stakeholders.

DA-Davao said the program gives farmers access to real-time soil health and fertility data, allowing them to make more precise decisions on fertilizer use and farm management.

The Philippine Statistics Authority’s 2022 Census of Agriculture and Fisheries showed about 79,701 farms in Davao del Norte, with an agricultural population of 185,895 persons aged 18 and above. RGP