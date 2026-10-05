DA-Davao, DPWH-Davao to construct P872-M farm-to-market roads

THE Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH-Davao) are set to implement P872 million worth of farm-to-market road (FMR) projects across the region under the 2026 General Appropriations Act (GAA).

The two agencies formalized the project-specific arrangements through a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA), providing for the implementation of the roads through DPWH implementing offices.

The agreement covers the responsibilities of DA-Davao and the DPWH District Engineering Offices in the region in project planning, technical requirements, procurement, construction, monitoring, fund utilization, and eventual turnover of completed roads to local government units for operation and maintenance.

DA-Davao Regional Executive Director Macario D. Gonzaga said the partnership requires close coordination between the agencies to ensure that government-funded road projects are properly planned and implemented.

“We must ensure that every project is implemented properly, funds are utilized efficiently, and progress is closely monitored through our established transparency and monitoring mechanisms,” Gonzaga added.

Regional Technical Director for Operations Marie Ann M. Constantino said the infrastructure program is intended to address transportation barriers faced by agricultural communities and improve the movement of farm products.

The P872-million package forms part of a larger FMR allocation for the Davao Region this year.

DA-Davao reported in August that around P1.5 billion had been allocated for 48 FMR projects covering nearly 99.7 kilometers across Davao Region in 2026.

The projects were distributed among the region's five provinces and Davao City, with 17 projects in Davao de Oro, nine each in Davao Oriental and Davao del Sur, seven in Davao del Norte, four in Davao City and two in Davao Occidental.

The expanded program comes as the national government shifts responsibility for developing FMRs from the DPWH to the DA beginning in 2026, a move intended to align rural road investments more closely with agricultural production and supply chains.

The transition has also brought increased scrutiny of existing FMR projects.

In March, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. and Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon inspected an 800-meter FMR in Barangay New Casayuran, Braulio E. Dujali, Davao del Norte. The concrete road supports about 50 hectares planted with rice, coconut, banana, and vegetables, while another 40 hectares is seen as a potential additional production area.

Several major FMR projects have also been pursued in the region this year.

In Davao Oriental, a P277.98-million PRDP Scale-Up project connecting Cateel and Boston broke ground in September. The project covers 8.508 kilometers of concrete road and two bridges totaling 92 meters and is expected to benefit more than 4,000 residents. Project estimates indicate that travel time could be reduced from about 25 minutes to 10 minutes, while crop transport costs and damage during transit are also expected to decline.

In Davao de Oro, a P245-million FMR project in Laak also began construction in April. The project covers an eight-kilometer road and a 30-meter bridge along the Kilagding-Reсenia-Kibaguio route, and is expected to improve the movement of coconut, copra, banana, cacao and rubber from six barangays.

The region's FMR program, however, is also unfolding against concerns over accountability in road spending.

In May, the DA filed complaints before the Office of the Ombudsman over eight allegedly “ghost” FMR projects in Davao Occidental with a combined value of about P94 million. The agency alleged that some projects were paid despite not being implemented and that documents were falsified to make the projects appear completed. The allegations remain subject to investigation and do not establish the respondents' guilt.

With the latest MOA, DA-Davao and DPWH are expected to coordinate the implementation of the 2026 projects under the new arrangement, with agencies emphasizing monitoring, compliance, and proper use of public funds as the roads are delivered to farming communities. DEF