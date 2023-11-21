Davao

DA-Davao ensures steady red onion supply

BOMBAY BLUES. In this photo taken on Dec. 31, 2022, a woman sells onions or bombay in Cebuano at a stall in downtown Cebu City. At the time, the woman sold the onions by kilo at P520 and by piece at P5 apiece. The Department of Agriculture (DA) has authorized the importation of 21,060 metric tons of red and yellow onions as the agricultural commodity’s retail prices in the markets remain at the P600 per kilogram level. The importation is aimed at addressing “the supply gap prior to peak harvest in 2023 and to stabilize the continuous increase in price of fresh onions in the market,” said the DA in a memo signed by Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban. / AMPER CAMPAÑA
BOMBAY BLUES. In this photo taken on Dec. 31, 2022, a woman sells onions or bombay in Cebuano at a stall in downtown Cebu City. At the time, the woman sold the onions by kilo at P520 and by piece at P5 apiece. The Department of Agriculture (DA) has authorized the importation of 21,060 metric tons of red and yellow onions as the agricultural commodity’s retail prices in the markets remain at the P600 per kilogram level. The importation is aimed at addressing “the supply gap prior to peak harvest in 2023 and to stabilize the continuous increase in price of fresh onions in the market,” said the DA in a memo signed by Agriculture Senior Undersecretary Domingo Panganiban. / AMPER CAMPAÑA SunStar File Photo

Despite the approaching holiday season, the Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao Region) ensures a steady supply of red onions with only a slight price increase.

As of the second week of November, red onions in the region are priced at P220 per kilogram, showing a P10-20 increase compared to last year's P300-400 per kilogram during the same period.

“Comparing last year during the Christmas season, very high price ang onion nato because of the supply pero this season, naa tay slight increase. Meaning to say, naa lang syay gamay na pagtaas because holiday season naman pud (Comparing last year during the Christmas season, our onion prices were very high because of the supply but this season, we have a slight increase. Meaning to say, there is a small increase because of the holiday season)," Agnes Cecila Roble, DA-Davao Region price monitoring lead, said in an Agribiz Media Forum, on Tuesday morning, November 21.

She emphasized the availability of local and export-produced onions to maintain a consistent supply. 

While retailers may influence the price, the DA will closely monitor it, especially in smaller enterprises. 

Last year, red onion prices soared to P600-700 per kilo, prompting the DA to issue import clearances to address the shortage. DEF

Department of Agriculture
Market watch
Davao Region
Supply
Christmas season
Holiday season
Price increase
DA-Davao
Onions
red onions

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.
logo
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph