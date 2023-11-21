DA-Davao ensures steady red onion supply

Despite the approaching holiday season, the Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao Region) ensures a steady supply of red onions with only a slight price increase.

As of the second week of November, red onions in the region are priced at P220 per kilogram, showing a P10-20 increase compared to last year's P300-400 per kilogram during the same period.

“Comparing last year during the Christmas season, very high price ang onion nato because of the supply pero this season, naa tay slight increase. Meaning to say, naa lang syay gamay na pagtaas because holiday season naman pud (Comparing last year during the Christmas season, our onion prices were very high because of the supply but this season, we have a slight increase. Meaning to say, there is a small increase because of the holiday season)," Agnes Cecila Roble, DA-Davao Region price monitoring lead, said in an Agribiz Media Forum, on Tuesday morning, November 21.

She emphasized the availability of local and export-produced onions to maintain a consistent supply.

While retailers may influence the price, the DA will closely monitor it, especially in smaller enterprises.

Last year, red onion prices soared to P600-700 per kilo, prompting the DA to issue import clearances to address the shortage. DEF