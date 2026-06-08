DA-Davao expands pineapple exports to Saudi Arabia

THE Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) said it has expanded the region’s pineapple exports to Saudi Arabia, highlighting continued growth in Davao’s agricultural trade sector.

DA-Davao led a send-off ceremony on June 6, 2026, at the Unifrutti Wharf in Tibungco, Davao City, for shipments from Avante Agri-Products Philippines Inc. and Mensch Filam Trading bound for Saudi Arabia.

The shipment, consisting of 1,500 boxes of pineapples, departed Davao City on June 6 and is expected to arrive at Khorfakkan Port in the United Arab Emirates.

DA-Davao said the export underscores the quality and competitiveness of locally grown pineapples while opening more market opportunities for farmers and agribusiness stakeholders in the region.

“The export shipment underscored the quality, safety, and competitiveness of locally produced pineapples while creating greater market opportunities for farmers and agribusiness stakeholders in the region,” the agency said.

The agency said the expansion reflects rising international demand for Davao-grown pineapples and the continued growth of Philippine agricultural exports.

DA-Davao also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening market access programs and partnerships aimed at improving the competitiveness of local agricultural products in global markets.

Stakeholders from the export industry, logistics sector, and government agencies attended the send-off ceremony in support of the region’s agricultural trade promotion efforts.

The Philippine Statistics Authority said pineapple remains one of the region’s top fruit crops. In 2024, Davao Region produced 27,511.65 metric tons, up 0.4 percent from the previous year.

Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, and Davao de Oro remain the main production areas, contributing significantly to the region’s commercial fruit industry. Key export markets include China, Japan, and South Korea, with smaller shipments going to New Zealand and Sudan. RGP