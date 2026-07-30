DA-Davao gives hydroponics facility to PDLs

THE Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) has turned over a P1.49 million greenhouse and hydroponics facility to the Davao Prison and Penal Farm (DPFF).

Rey Jhon Guadalquiver, a project engineer at DA-Davao, said that the department's goal is to modernize the agricultural sector and support inclusive development.

“This project reflects our commitment to expanding access to modern, climate-resilient agricultural technologies while supporting the government's broader goals of food security, sustainability, and inclusive development," he said.

Meanwhile, Acting Superintendent CSupt. Abel D.R. Ciruela said that the facility is the first of its kind that the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) has received and assured that they would use it for the welfare of Persons Deprived of Liberty (PDLs).

The greenhouse and hydroponics facility was funded through the DA-Davao National Urban and Peri-Urban Agriculture Program (NUPAP). It is designed to showcase climate-smart and resource-efficient farming technology, which would provide year-round production of agricultural products.

The facility would then serve as a production site and capacity-building center for PDLs since it has already been cleared for operation by the DA-Davao's Regional Agricultural Engineering Division (RAED).

DA said that through the facility, PDLs can acquire knowledge of modern urban farming competencies to support their reintegration into the community upon their release.

The turnover of the greenhouse and hydroponics facility is part of the Reformation Initiative for Sustainable Environment/Agriculture for Food Security (Rise) Project, which is a partnership between the DA and BuCor to provide practical livelihood skills to PDLs.

Apart from the greenhouse and hydroponics facility, the DA also provided BuCor with a collapsible portable nursery and a hand tractor to help in the agricultural training programs for PDLs.

As of 2025, the DPFF holds about 9,717 PDLs, who are provided with work and livelihood programs, vocational skills training from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), the College Education Behind Bars (CEBB) program, livelihood product development, and agricultural rehabilitation. RGP