DA-Davao launches Fusarium wilt study in banana farms

THE Department of Agriculture-Davao Region has launched a research initiative in Davao del Norte to help combat Fusarium wilt, one of the most destructive diseases affecting the banana industry in Mindanao.

The study is being conducted in Barangay Tanglaw, Braulio E. Dujali town, and focuses on finding sustainable and science-based ways to manage Fusarium oxysporum f.sp. cubense Tropical Race 4 (Foc TR4), commonly known as Fusarium wilt.

Regional Crop Protection Center Chief Vergilio Gutierrez said the initiative is an experimental research study designed to generate scientific data rather than serve as a simple demonstration trial.

Gutierrez said Fusarium wilt remains one of the biggest threats to banana production in the region, prompting the agency to explore integrated disease management strategies through research and collaboration with industry partners.

He said that researchers will analyze treatment replications and compare plots with and without technology applications to measure the effectiveness of the interventions being tested.

Agriculture regional executive director Macario D. Gonzaga thanked Syngenta Philippines and Yara Fertilizers Philippines Inc. for supporting the initiative through technology assistance and research collaboration.

Representatives from Yara Philippines emphasized the importance of proper nutrient management in maintaining healthy plant growth and helping mitigate Fusarium wilt, while Syngenta Philippines reaffirmed its commitment to developing sustainable solutions for the banana industry in partnership with the DA.

Braulio E. Dujali Vice Mayor Atty. Yasmin G. Valle-Campon also expressed support for the project, citing the need to protect the livelihood of banana farmers and strengthen the agriculture sector.

The study, titled “Efficacy of Tymirium Technology and Biological Control Agent (Trichoderma sp.) as Soil Treatment against Fusarium oxysporum f.sp. cubense (Foc) TR4 in Cavendish Banana,” involves around 672 banana plantlets.

Researchers will monitor disease incidence, plant vigor, agronomic performance, and other field parameters using 56 sampling plants per plot and 30 plants for data gathering.

The ceremonial planting took place at the farm of farmer-cooperator Arnold Dela Cerna using a Randomized Complete Block Design. Treatments include conventional farming practices, Tymirium technology applications, and integration of Tymirium technology with the biological control agent Trichoderma sp.

Earlier, the DA also began preparations for field testing artificial intelligence-powered drone technology in banana farms in Davao del Norte to improve plantation mapping and early disease detection.

The agency conducted its first pilot test on March 30 at Laserna Farm in Ula, Tugbok District, Davao City, using AI-assisted multispectral drone imagery to identify infected banana plants before visible symptoms emerge.

Fusarium wilt Tropical Race 4 continues to threaten the Cavendish banana industry in Mindanao, causing major production losses and economic setbacks in banana-growing areas.

The project is being implemented through the DA-High Value Crops Development Program and the Regional Crop Protection Center in partnership with Yara Fertilizers Philippines Inc., Syngenta Philippines, the Municipal Agriculture Office of Braulio E. Dujali, and farmer-cooperator Arnold Dela Cerna.

The Davao Region remains the country’s banana capital, producing 3.19 million metric tons in 2024, or 94.8 percent of the region’s total fruit output. Export volume for bananas, particularly Cavendish varieties, is projected to rebound by 25.6 percent to 2.93 million metric tons in 2025. RGP