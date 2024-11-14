DA-Davao launches voucher system to support farmers

THE Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) explained that farmers in the region can easily access the voucher system through verified merchant partners across local government units (LGUs).

"Kaning voucher nato, gina-scan na siya. Naa tay mga legit nga merchant, naa tay mga naka-rehistro nga tindahan nga ginatawag namo na sila nga mga merchant. So, naa tay mga local merchant sa mga LGU (This voucher can be scanned at our legitimate merchants. We have registered stores, which we call local merchants, in every LGU),” said DA-Davao Agriculturist II Jacinto Macoy during the “Usapang Agrikultura” interview program on Radyo Pilipinas earlier this week.

Macoy explained that the voucher system was introduced to replace the traditional procurement process, saying, "Usually ang atong naandan sa una mag-procure ta, mangita ta kung kinsa tong moapil sa procurement, pero kani gipamaagi ni siya'g voucher

(Before, we had to search for participants in the procurement process, but now it's done through vouchers)."

The system aims to assist the agricultural sector, especially during times of crisis or when boosting productivity. By distributing government aid as vouchers, recipients can purchase the necessary equipment, services, or commodities to improve agricultural operations.

Vouchers are typically given to farmers or agrarian reform beneficiaries who meet specific criteria, such as smallholder farmers, those affected by crop failures or natural disasters, or participants in government programs. DEF