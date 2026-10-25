DA-Davao links corn and livestock programs to boost local animal feed

THE Department of Agriculture in Davao Region (DA-Davao) is integrating its corn and livestock programs to boost local animal feed production and address seasonal shortages as livestock distribution increases demand for forage.

The initiative comes as the region prepares for a projected strong El Niño, which could further reduce pasture growth and tighten feed supplies. DA-Davao held a three-day training and benchmarking activity this week to help farmers develop more reliable animal feed sources.

In a post on its official Facebook page on Friday, Oct. 23, the agency said its Livestock Program conducted the Corn-Livestock Feed Development Training and Benchmarking activity, which included a field tour on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Mindanao Baptist Rural Life Center (MBRLC) Foundation Inc. in Bansalan, Davao del Sur.

DA-Davao said the government’s distribution of cattle, goats, and other ruminants has expanded the region’s livestock industry, increasing the need for a steady supply of nutritious animal feed.

Seasonal forage shortages remain a major challenge for livestock raisers. Grass and other pasture plants grow more slowly during prolonged dry spells, limiting feed supplies and potentially affecting animal growth, reproduction and milk production, as well as farmers’ income.

The training brought together farmers who received ruminants under the Livestock Economic Enterprise Development (LEED) program, corn cluster members, dairy farmers and silage producers. Participants also toured MBRLC’s feed mill, goat farm and cattle farm.

During the lecture sessions, DA-Davao discussed the Livestock and Poultry Development Plan, which it said could help farmers lower feed costs, reduce reliance on imported feed ingredients, and align their practices with the national framework for animal nutrition.

El Niño preparations

On Oct. 12, the Davao Oriental provincial government said its El Niño task force expected below-normal rainfall from November 2026 to January 2027, followed by a dry spell in February and March.

As part of its food security measures, the provincial agriculture office and DA-Davao will prepare animal feed, seeds and fertilizers and enroll livestock raisers in the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. program, the province said.

Livestock assistance

DA-Davao has distributed livestock to cooperatives, local governments and farmers affected by calamities across the region this year, according to its official reports.

On May 5, the agency turned over ₱16 million worth of livestock and poultry to farmers affected by flooding in Tagum City, Davao del Norte. On May 29, it announced a ₱4.5 million LEED cattle production project for the local government of Lupon, Davao Oriental.

In June, a regional board approved a ₱148.1 million Integrated Livestock Enterprise in Magsaysay, Davao del Sur, under the Philippine Rural Development Project. DA-Davao said the project would benefit 1,330 goat, swine, and cattle raisers, as well as meat dealers.

In 2025, DA-Davao reported that it had committed more than ₱280 million in livestock program funds to various projects as of the third quarter, including ₱109 million for LEED.

In August, the agency met with city and provincial veterinarians and livestock industry leaders to discuss local government proposals to increase livestock production.

In an Aug. 28 post, DA-Davao said it would review the proposals and prioritize them based on urgency, available resources, and the livestock sector’s needs.

Imports affect local prices

At the Pulong-Pulong sa Dabawenyos media forum on Oct. 6, Davao City Councilor Ralph Abella, chair of the City Council’s agriculture committee, said imports affect local livestock prices, particularly those of hogs.

“Apektado sa importasyon. I would say eighty percent sa merkado imported (Imports affect the market. I would say imported products supply 80% of the market),” Abella said.

Abella said a supplier had recommended providing financial assistance to farmers and separating fresh local meat from frozen imported meat in markets to help locally produced meat compete.

He also urged consumers to support local farmers by buying locally produced goods.

“Kinahanglan gyud tabangan nato ang atong farmers pinaagi sa pagpalit. Kung puwede lang unta, di ta mamalit og imported. Mamalit ta og locally produced, not only meat but also gulay

(We really need to help our farmers by buying from them. If possible, we should avoid imported products and buy locally produced goods, not only meat but also vegetables),” he said.

DA-Davao said the latest training aims to strengthen coordination between its corn and livestock programs and develop more reliable local sources of animal feed. GRS