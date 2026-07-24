DA-Davao sends vegetable seeds, rice to quake-hit farmers

THE Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) has distributed vegetable, corn, and rice seeds to farmers affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Davao Occidental as part of efforts to help restore agricultural production and strengthen food security.

The agency delivered 20 boxes of 8-in-1 vegetable seeds through its High Value Crops Development Program (HVCDP), which supports farmers in rebuilding their livelihoods after disasters.

The office also provided additional corn seeds and 10 kilograms of rice to affected farmers as part of the Department of Agriculture's disaster response.

"Through timely agricultural interventions, DA-11 remains committed to helping farmers rebuild their livelihoods, restore productivity, and strengthen the resilience of communities affected by natural disasters," DA-Davao said in a statement on July 23.

Earlier, personnel from DA-Davao's Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) unit conducted a Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) following the June 8 earthquake.

The assessment team visited Balut Island and Sarangani in Davao Occidental to determine the extent of damage and losses, identify recovery and rehabilitation needs, and provide evidence-based recommendations to guide government interventions.

DA-Davao said the assessment will help ensure timely assistance reaches affected farmers, enabling them to recover their livelihoods and improve resilience against future disasters.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that agricultural damage from the earthquake had reached P29.8 million as of June 17. Most of the losses were recorded in Davao del Norte and Davao del Sur.

Following the earthquake, authorities placed 14 municipalities in Davao Occidental, Sarangani and South Cotabato under a state of calamity. RGP