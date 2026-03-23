DA-Davao ships first eel export to China

THE Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) has marked a major milestone in the country’s aquaculture industry with the successful export of the first Philippine eel shipment to China.

The ceremonial send-off, held at the Davao International Airport cargo terminal, involved two tons of eel valued at approximately P461,991 (USD7,696). The shipment was supplied by Maylong Enterprises Corporation and purchased by China-based Runkong Foods, marking the Philippines’ initial entry into the Chinese eel market.

The initiative was spearheaded by DA-Davao in partnership with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (Bfar).

Officials said the breakthrough followed the region’s participation in the China International Import Expo 2025 held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10, 2025, where trade linkages with international buyers were established.

The send-off ceremony was led by regional officials of the agriculture department and fisheries bureau, alongside representatives from Maylong Enterprises and Runkong Foods.

DA-Davao Regional Executive Director Macario D. Gonzaga highlighted the significance of the export, saying it reflects the country’s increasing participation in globally integrated agriculture.

“This milestone demonstrates the viability of our aquaculture sector and affirms our capacity to meet global standards. It sends a strong signal to the international market that Davao Region can deliver both quality and scale,” Gonzaga said.

He added that the initiative supports the department’s mandate to expand market access, improve the competitiveness of local producers, and increase the fisherfolk’s income through export-driven opportunities.

BFAR-Davao Regional Director Relly B. Garcia reiterated the agency’s commitment to supporting the aquaculture sector by ensuring product quality, strengthening production systems, and assisting exporters in meeting international food safety and trade standards.

Officials said the shipment opens a new export pathway for Philippine aquatic products and highlights growing global demand, positioning the Davao Region as an emerging hub for high-value, export-ready aquaculture goods.

According to the DA, the four grow-out farms with the largest glass eel collection sites are Cagayan, Davao Region, General Santos in Sarangani, and Cotabato City in Maguindanao.

Eel, locally known as kasili, is a fish that is long and skinny, resembling a snake in the sea. It usually lives in shallow ocean waters, burrowing into the sand. DEF, RGP