DA-Davao tests AI drones to boost banana production

THE Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Japanese partners to launch an artificial intelligence-powered drone pilot project to count banana plants and detect early disease in the region.

DA-Davao regional director Macario Gonzaga said farms in Davao del Norte and Davao de Oro will serve as pilot areas, covering about 15 hectares.

The agency conducted the first pilot test of the AI-powered drone at Laserna Farm in Ula, Tugbok District, Davao City, on March 30, 2026. Gonzaga said the team will evaluate the technology’s effectiveness in detecting banana diseases.

"Once proven effective, we will campaign this to all banana growers. Especially the small-scale banana growers, we will help them with this drone technology," he said.

The project uses AI-assisted analysis of multispectral drone imagery to identify infected banana plants and detect diseases at the presymptomatic stage.

Gonzaga said the partnership with Japanese stakeholders stems from strong demand for Philippine banana exports to Japan. He added that the technology could help improve banana production in the region.

The Department of Science and Technology will monitor project implementation, including drone operations, AI analysis, and field validation.

Disease challenges

The banana industry, one of the Philippines’ top export sectors, continues to face major challenges, particularly from diseases such as Fusarium wilt and from inaccurate plantation data.

Fusarium wilt, also known as Panama disease, is a lethal fungal infection caused by the soil-borne fungus Fusarium oxysporum. It is among the first banana diseases to spread globally.

The fungus enters through the roots and colonizes the xylem vessels, blocking the flow of water and nutrients and eventually killing the plant. It also affects crops such as tomatoes and cotton.

Gonzaga said no definitive solution exists yet to combat Fusarium wilt, but AI-powered drone technology can improve plantation mapping, estimate plant populations, enable early disease detection, and support faster monitoring and response.

Under the project, DA personnel and farm managers will undergo training on AI applications. The agency will develop manuals and operational guidelines, integrate drone-AI outputs into its monitoring system, and establish a digital database for plantation mapping and disease surveillance.

Banana industry

Davao Region remains the country’s Banana Capital, with production reaching 3.19 million metric tons in 2024, accounting for 94.8 percent of the region’s total fruit output.

Banana is one of the country’s top exports, particularly Cavendish varieties. Exports rebounded in 2025, with volumes estimated to grow by 25.6 percent to 2.93 million metric tons.

Key production areas include Panabo City and Tagum City in Davao del Norte, as well as Davao del Sur and Davao de Oro. RGP WITH REPORTS FROM PNA