DA-Davao’s new laboratory to combat banana disease

THE Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) is establishing a new laboratory to produce Trichoderma fungi to combat Fusarium wilt, commonly known as Panama disease, which affects many banana plants.

Trichoderma and other biocontrol agents (BCAs) are effective methods for controlling banana Fusarium wilt and promoting plant growth.

During the AgriBiz media forum on Tuesday morning, October 3, 2024, Arlene Tiwan, DA-Davao's regional focal person for fruits, explained that the Regional Crops Protection Center (RCBC) will enhance the technical staff's understanding of producing Trichoderma fungi for disease management.

“Our collaboration with RCBC is ongoing, we also support funds for them to produce these Trichoderma paths, wherein the fungus will fight against the fusarium wilt and will be given to farmers affected by the disease,” Tiwan said.

She said the laboratory aims to facilitate the production of Trichoderma and other biocontrol products resistant to Fusarium wilt, a serious soil-borne fungal disease that impacts various plants, including bananas.

In 2022, DA-Davao officially opened three units of Trichoderma Village-Level Biological Control (BioCon) Laboratories, worth P2.9 million, in three municipalities in Davao de Oro affected by Fusarium wilt: Maragusan, Mabini, and Laak.

Tiwan also highlighted that the agricultural department is eager to collaborate with the commercial sector to support the quality production of the Cavendish banana variety, which has the highest production levels among all banana types.

“DA is always open for collaboration among the private sectors and stakeholders, as long as the proposed interventions are properly documented to further minimize the control of fusarium disease, they are always welcome in our office,” she added.

Currently, Fusarium wilt is prevalent in banana plantations across several countries, including Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Australia, the Philippines, Jordan, Vietnam, Laos, Pakistan, Lebanon, Mozambique, and Oman. DEF