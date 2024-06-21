DA-HVCDP ensures stable durian season

THE Department of Agriculture-High Value Crops Development Program (DA-HVCDP) ensures a promising durian season despite El Niño challenges.

Macario D. Gonzaga, Regional Executive Director of DA Davao Region, addressed concerns during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas event at SM Lanang on June 18, 2024. He noted the impact of El Niño on areas like Davao del Sur, where 1,100 farmers received support, highlighting the department's efforts to support the affected farmers, including durian growers and producers in the region.

Despite challenging weather conditions, Gonzaga assured the public of sufficient funding to aid durian growers facing production losses from extreme weather changes, with La Niña also on the horizon.

John Paul Lee Matuginas, senior agriculturist for the High-Value Davao Region, underscored DA-HVCDP's dedication to preparing farmers for calamities through essential interventions.

"Our department is providing interventions such as fertilization and training, particularly focusing on irrigation, so that our durian farmers and durian farms will not be, dili kaayo siya ma apektohan or ma igo when it comes to these different calamities (We are providing interventions such as fertilization and training, with a special focus on irrigation, to ensure that our durian farmers and farms are not significantly affected by various calamities)," Matuginas explained.

He also emphasized the ongoing support from DA-HVCDP, including fertilizer, technical assistance, and post-harvest machinery, will guarantee robust durian production in the region.

"During August or September, we can expect a good season for durian, especially in time for the Kadayawan Festival," Matuginas added.

As the Kadayawan Festival nears, DA-Davao assures the community of stable durian production. Karl Bryan Porras