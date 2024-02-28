DA monitors onset of El Niño

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) in Davao Region is monitoring the onset of the El Niño phenomenon in the region.

“As to agri sector, so far wala pa ta nakita na critical level na ang sector kay didto man gud mi nakulbaan tung November pagsulod sa December ba kay part of Mati (Davao Oriental), Matanao (Davao del Sur) medyo nag-crack na ang yuta sa areas na duol sa tanuman,” said Joedel Leliza, Disaster Risk Reduction Management (DRRM) regional focal person of the DA.

(So far, we have not seen that the agri sector is at a critical level. It was in the period of November towards December that we feared the onset of El Niño, as in parts of Mati [Davao Oriental] and Matanao [Davao del Sur], the soil in the areas was cracking near the planted areas.)

He said the DA requested the local government units in the area to constantly monitor the situation in their areas on a weekly basis. But weather disturbances such as the trough of the Low-Pressure Area and Shearline brought rain and flooding to the region early this year.

He said that based on the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) forecast, they are looking at the province of Davao del Norte and based on historical data of Davao del Sur and Davao Occidental. They are also looking at Mati, Banay-Banay, and San Isidro in Davao Oriental.

“Based on PAGASA's forecast this February, this week, we are on Yellow (level) this February. Yellow means below normal rainfall,” Leliza said.

He said that the El Niño action plan prepared in 2023 is already in place, with projects not implemented in 2023 set to be put in place this year.

“For 2024, we are preparing for our buffer stocking program because it is in 2024 that we see that El Niño will be in full swing,” Leliza said.

He said based on their 2024 budget, there is an allotment of P12.5 million for rice seeds intended for buffer stocking program, P17.6 million for corn seeds (buffer stocking), and P7.6 million for high-value crops.

Also, among the regular preparatory activities are constant monitoring, distribution of Information education campaign (IEC) materials for farmers who want to plant crops fit for the dry spell, and good agricultural practices related to El Niño.

“Para ma-inform sila unsa itanum, unsa dili dapat itanum kaning mga panahona,” Leliza said.

(To inform them what to plant and what not to plant during this period). PIA DAVAO



Related stories:https://www.sunstar.com.ph/davao/no-drought-spells