DA pushes agri innovation, exports

THE Department of Agriculture (DA) is pushing innovation, stronger value chains, and new markets to make Philippine agriculture more competitive and resilient while giving farmers and fisherfolk a bigger share of the value generated by their products.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. made the call in a message read by DA regional technical director for operations Marie Constantino during the Asean Innovation Summit 2026 at the SMX Convention Center Davao on Sept. 17.

Laurel said agricultural competitiveness must go beyond farm production and cover the entire value chain, from processing and logistics to marketing, trade, and exports.

The summit, held alongside the 28th Davao Agri Trade Expo (Date) on Sept. 17-19, brings together innovators and industry leaders to promote technology, market linkages and stronger Asean agribusiness value chains.

Laurel highlighted efforts to strengthen established Philippine export commodities, including bananas, coconut, pineapple, and tobacco, while opening more opportunities for mangoes, seafood, seaweed, and salt.

He also cited emerging products with export potential, including cacao, coffee, calamansi, ube, dragon fruit, durian, moringa and natural fibers.

“This is not only about increasing exports. The investments in these commodities can create markets, generate jobs, encourage innovation and value addition, and ensure greater value reaches farmers and fisherfolk,” Laurel said.

He called for more efforts to turn innovations into practical opportunities for farmers, fisherfolk, cooperatives, and micro, small and medium enterprises.

Laurel also urged consumers and businesses to support locally produced goods, saying every purchase can help strengthen livelihoods and local enterprises while making Philippine agriculture more competitive.

“Together, let us build an Asean where innovation empowers people, agriculture drives inclusive growth, and stronger partnerships create opportunities for all,” Laurel said. PR