DA visits Davao’s Thermo Biotech to boost agricultural sustainability

THE Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) proposed the Lupa Pagyamanin Program, which aims to widen the adoption of organic soil amendments and soil rehabilitation among Filipino farmers, following its visit to a Davao composting facility.

“The visit reaffirmed the Department of Agriculture's commitment to evaluating science-based and climate-resilient technologies that improve soil productivity, promote sustainable waste management, and support the long-term sustainability and competitiveness of Philippine agriculture,” DA-Davao said.

DA Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. visited Davao Thermo Biotech Corp. in Barangay Binugao, Toril, Davao City, together with the Bureau of Soils and Water Management (BSWM) and partner agencies to assess its Japan-based biodegradable composting technology, as well as its potential for sustainable agriculture and soil rehabilitation in the region.

Davao Thermo Biotech Corporation showcased its biodegradable composting technology, which was first introduced in 2015 and has been operational since 2017.

The facility can produce up to 50 tons of biodegradable industrial waste every day, which is then converted into organic fertilizer that can help restore soil and enhance agricultural productivity.

In line with the biodegradable composting technology, the Davao Region was chosen as the host region for the pilot trial of the technology to evaluate it under local farming conditions and strengthen the collaboration between the DA and Davao Thermo Biotech Corporation.

Davao Thermo Biotech Corporation converts agricultural waste into organic matter that can be used as a solution to the current and future challenges of maintaining the local supply of agricultural inputs while promoting environmental sustainability.

The corporation then cited Malagos Agri-Ventures Corporation as one of the first model farms that successfully implemented and utilized the composting technology.

The farm was able to demonstrate the potential of applying sustainable agricultural production.

DA-Davao said that the visit to Davao Thermo Biotech Corporation aims to evaluate the innovative technology that supports sustainable waste management while improving soil fertility by producing organic fertilizer using the circular economy approach. RGP