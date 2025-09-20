Dabawenya architect shortlisted at WAF 2025 for durian-inspired design

DABAWENYA architect Christine Buyco-Sy, the sister of the owner of the renowned Caitlyn’s Dumpling Bar at Marfori Heights, has put Davao City on the global architectural map after her firm’s durian-inspired sports hall design was shortlisted in the prestigious World Architecture Festival (WAF) 2025 Awards in Miami, USA.

“Huge sigh of relief! Not to say that we were really expecting it, but we had high hopes! We did our homework – researched as much as we could, clocked in indecent manhours and left no stone unturned,” she said of the moment she found out about the recognition.

“The special part of it was when I opened the WAF link with my daughters and husband, and we all squealed with delight together! They saw how much I poured my heart and soul into this challenge. And for me, it was a validation that hard work indeed pays off!” she added.

The project that earned her the opportunity at WAF 2025 is the Acclimated Sports + Multipurpose Sports Hall for the Davao Medical School Foundation (DMSF), designed with a durian-inspired bamboo roof. For Buyco-Sy, the design reflects her lifelong philosophy of connecting people with the natural world.

“My design is rooted in the philosophy that architecture must not only serve human needs but also enrich the environment it inhabits, which, amusingly, if you think about it, is just common sense, because if we enrich the environment (which we also inhabit!), the reward is reciprocated to us. We all benefit at the end of the day,” she said.

Contributed photo