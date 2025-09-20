Dabawenya architect shortlisted at WAF 2025 for durian-inspired design

DABAWENYA architect Christine Buyco-Sy, the sister of the owner of the renowned Caitlyn’s Dumpling Bar at Marfori Heights, has put Davao City on the global architectural map after her firm’s durian-inspired sports hall design was shortlisted in the prestigious World Architecture Festival (WAF) 2025 Awards in Miami, USA.
“Huge sigh of relief! Not to say that we were really expecting it, but we had high hopes! We did our homework – researched as much as we could, clocked in indecent manhours and left no stone unturned,” she said of the moment she found out about the recognition.
“The special part of it was when I opened the WAF link with my daughters and husband, and we all squealed with delight together! They saw how much I poured my heart and soul into this challenge. And for me, it was a validation that hard work indeed pays off!” she added.
The project that earned her the opportunity at WAF 2025 is the Acclimated Sports + Multipurpose Sports Hall for the Davao Medical School Foundation (DMSF), designed with a durian-inspired bamboo roof. For Buyco-Sy, the design reflects her lifelong philosophy of connecting people with the natural world.
“My design is rooted in the philosophy that architecture must not only serve human needs but also enrich the environment it inhabits, which, amusingly, if you think about it, is just common sense, because if we enrich the environment (which we also inhabit!), the reward is reciprocated to us. We all benefit at the end of the day,” she said.
Contributed photo
In her work, this means conserving and integrating existing trees into projects, creating abundant green spaces, and collaborating with botanists, environmental planners, hydrologists, and geologists to deeply understand the ecosystems where her projects take root.
“Acclimate, as we say, versus imposition. Acclimate to the climate, to the environment, to the people and culture. Everyone wins,” she explained.
Her shortlisted design takes this philosophy further.
“We are fortunate that our client, Davao Medical School Foundation, supports sustainable design, as we push it further to regeneration efforts. Looking at ways we could go beyond ‘sustaining’ to ‘regenerating’ the earth’s resources, by using renewable materials like bamboo and rammed earth. This is the main vision behind our project. To give nature a seat at the design table,” she said.
At the same time, the project highlights the identity of her home city.
“DMSF also wanted to strengthen the local identity of Davao City. To build a durian-inspired structure that they can showcase to their visiting guests from around the world. The iconic spikey bamboo roof is more than just a strong representation of our local fruit; it is oriented along Northeast and Southwest wind paths to draw the breeze in, as well as being highly porous so it also allows hot air (that goes up) to exhale.”
The durian-inspired form is more than a visual symbol. It also works as a passive cooling system, blending cultural identity with environmental responsiveness. This connection between nature, people, and place is central to Buyco-Sy’s vision as an architect and as a proud Dabawenya.
For her, being shortlisted at WAF is both a personal and professional milestone.
“I believe that architecture has the power to heal — to bring us closer to each other and to the world we live in. If this recognition can also shine a light on what Davao architects are capable of, then I am even more grateful,” she said.
The World Architecture Festival (WAF) is the largest global event of its kind, gathering architects, designers, and industry leaders to exchange ideas and celebrate innovation in the built environment. It features keynote talks, cutting-edge showcases, and the world’s biggest live-judged architecture awards.
This year’s festival will take place at the Miami Beach Convention Center from November 12 to 14, 2025, where Christine Buyco-Sy and her team will present their work alongside some of the most celebrated architects across the globe. KBP