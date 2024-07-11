Dabawenya architect’s project to vie for Best Design in Singapore

The WAF, renowned for showcasing global architectural excellence, will convene in Singapore from November 6-8, where finalists will present their projects to an esteemed panel of international judges.

Ar. Metilla's project concept for the Maguindanao del Norte Provincial Capitol building, titled "Peace," aims to reflect the cultural identity of the Maguindanaon people through its design. It is shortlisted under the WAF Future Project: Civic category.

According to the description on the WAF official website, the design draws inspiration from the headclothes worn by the Maguindanaon people, particularly the "Tubaw," which symbolizes leadership within the community, showcasing prestige, strength, and heritage in the Maguindanao region of the Philippines.

The description states, "‘Tubaw,’ which means ‘hand-woven bandana,’ is worn by the elder men of the region as a sign of their culture, identity, and pride.”

As an advocate for indigenous art, Ar. Metilla's commitment to architectural innovation and cultural preservation has earned her widespread acclaim, including recent accolades such as the A'Design Award 2024 for her design of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Public Market.

As a Co-founder of Swito Designs Architects and the Mindanao Architecture Advocacy Network, Ar. Metilla continues to spearhead initiatives that promote architectural excellence and cultural heritage in Mindanao and beyond.

Expressing gratitude on social media, Ar. Metilla thanked her supporters and acknowledged their role in her success. “I want to thank everyone who said kind words, who appreciated my talent, who are inspired by my work, who fight battles I have no courage to fight, who rally for me, and root for me. I am merely a small fish in this ocean. Overwhelmed by your love and full of gratitude. Thank you so so much,” she said.

Currently pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy program at UM Professional Schools, Ar. Metilla focuses her research on the design and management of cultural centers in the Brunei Darussalam–Indonesia–Malaysia–Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-Eaga) region.

For more than a decade, the World Architecture Festival (WAF) has united architects, designers, and suppliers worldwide. Each year, this event gathers thousands of professionals to celebrate, learn, and explore together. The inaugural festival took place from October 22-24, 2002, in Barcelona. KBP