Dabawenya at the helm: Women leading PH’s largest professional organizations

Fulfilling the dream, and more

For Dr. Luz Acosta-Barrientos, leadership was never simply about titles; it was about purpose.

Born to a physician father, Dr. Faustino Bandong Acosta Sr., and a dentist mother, Dr. Lolita Dolores Pidlaoan-Acosta, from whom she got her looks and elegance, she grew up in a family deeply rooted in service. Despite their comfortable life, her parents enrolled her at Daliaon Central Elementary School, now Don Juan Central Elementary School, a public school in Toril, Davao City, during the late 1960s and early 1970s, exposing her early to the realities faced by the underserved.

She later attended a private sectarian school for high school, St. Peter’s College of Toril, where she experienced a disciplined academic environment under the guidance of nuns.

Her academic excellence carried her to Ateneo de Davao University, where she graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology in 1983. She then pursued her Doctor of Medicine at the Davao Medical School Foundation, passing the licensure examination immediately after graduation.

She was ranked eighth in the Diplomate Board Examination (national level).

Driven by a lifelong commitment to service, Dr. Acosta-Barrientos conducted her general ophthalmology residency at the Davao Medical Center, now Southern Philippines Medical Center, and took Ocuplastic Reconstructive and Orbit Surgery as her subspecialty at the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital before establishing her own clinic, the LPA Ambulatory Surgery and Diagnostic Center, where she specializes in eye surgeries. A significant number of her patients are indigent, often referred by civic organizations, and receive her services free of professional fees. To sustain this advocacy, she trained in cosmetic surgery at the Cosmetic Surgery Institute in Manila from 2010 to 2012, where she topped the national-level Diplomate Examination in Cosmetic Surgery. She then practices cosmetic surgery, allowing her to fund her philanthropic work.

Fondly called Dr. Meng by colleagues, she credits her late father, who was known to be a “people’s doctor”, as her greatest inspiration. She also believes that she inherited her charisma as a leader from her father.

Dr. Faustino was known to accept farm produce such as vegetables, eggs, or poultry in lieu of payment, embodying a kind of compassion that shaped her own vision of medicine.

Initially aspiring to follow her father’s footsteps as president of the Davao Medical Society (DMS), now known as Metropolitan Davao Medical Society, Dr. Acosta-Barrientos steadily rose through the ranks -- initially as councilor, Press Relations Officer, Secretary for two consecutive terms, and then Vice President for another two consecutive terms before being elected as President.

Her leadership extended to the regional level, where she became governor of the SouthEastern Mindanao Medical Society, the regional component society of the Philippine Medical Association (PMA). Under her governorship were 11 medical societies from north to south.

Encouraged by her peers, she advanced to the national stage — serving as PMA treasurer, then as vice president from 2024 to 2026.

In a historic milestone, she was elected president of the PMA for 2026–2027 just early this month.

Her victory marks her as the eighth woman president of the PMA since its founding in 1903 — and the first from Mindanao.

“Women can work on multiple aspects at the same time. They are patient, understanding, and fair,” she said. “Like a mother, a woman leader always thinks about what is best for her people, even beyond the workplace.”

Rising in real estate leadership

In the field of real estate, another Dabawenya is making her mark on the national stage.

Lea Walker, born in Davao City, currently serves as Senior Vice President of the Philippine Association of Real Estate Boards (Pareb), where the Davao Board of Realtors Foundation, Inc. (DBRFI), is one of its umbrella organizations.

Under Pareb are 54 boards nationwide, including the DBRFI, and with nearly 3,000 members.

Like Dr. Barrientos, Walker’s journey to national leadership was built on strong local foundations. Her tenure as president of DBRFI was marked by significant organizational achievements, which paved the way for her elevation to Pareb's national leadership.

Within the organization’s hierarchy, the Senior Vice President plays a crucial role: supporting the president while overseeing Regional Vice Presidents across Luzon, the National Capital Region, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

“You assist the president and help the vice presidents, when needed, as Regional Vice Presidents are very capable of their job," Walker explained her role as a senior vice president.

One of her key responsibilities is overseeing the national convention, set to be hosted in Davao City this year, further highlighting the city’s growing influence in national professional circles.

Walker noted that only a handful of women from DBRFI have ever held the top two positions in Pareb, making her appointment a significant milestone.

Beyond her national role, she balances leadership with entrepreneurship; being the owner of Allea Real Estate, a dealership and a brokerage company with 27 years of experience in the Real Estate industry, with the Allea building standing tall along Maa, Davao City.

She also helps run the Samal Island Nature Sanctuary, an eco-friendly resort business with her sister.

She is also a bird photographer, reflecting her passion for nature and wildlife conservation and protection, alongside her professional pursuits. Her photos have been included in the Wildbird Photographers of the Philippines' exhibit at SMX MOA in Manila. Her Kalaw photo taken at the Sanctuary is now on display at the DENR Biodiversity Management Bureau located at the Ninoy Aquino Wildlife Parks and Wildlife Center in Quezon City. Incidentally, she has an ongoing "Birds of Samal" Exhibit at La Vida Arts Cafe in Catagman, Samal.

Walker also serves as President of the Triple A class subdivision, Monteritz Classic Estates Homeowners Association.

“Being a woman is never a hindrance to excelling in any industry that we choose to be a part of. We just need to be clear about who we are, stand our ground, and champion the values we stand for,” she says.

Leadership with a mother’s touch

Despite working in vastly different fields, both women share a common philosophy: leadership rooted in care.

“Women are naturally family-oriented,” Walker said. “You bring that trait into leadership; you become like a stern mother who's there to help guide the membership. And there should always be a heart for the people.”

Their stories highlight a broader shift; not just in representation, but in the very nature of leadership itself. In a landscape where authority is often equated with power, these Dabawenya leaders redefine it through service, inclusivity, and empathy.

From the operating room to the boardroom, they demonstrate that leadership is no longer bound by gender but strengthened by diversity, shaped by experience, and elevated by purpose. CEA