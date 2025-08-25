Dabawenya chess master hailed as one of UAE's outstanding Filipinos

ON NATIONAL Heroes’ Day, the story of Dabawenya chess master Rowelyn Joy Segovia Acedo reflects the heroism of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who carry the country’s pride abroad.

Recognized as one of the 10 Outstanding Overseas Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the Gawad Pinoy 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Center on June 14, Joy embodies the resilience, excellence, and dedication often attributed to Filipinos regarded as the country’s modern-day heroes. Her recent achievement serves as a testament to the spirit celebrated on National Heroes' Day.

"Wala gyud damha ba, unexpected unya dili sya mag sink in sa akoa nga nakadawat ko'g award ana gud. Murag sa akoa ba murag normal lang na recognition, kay didto lang sya nag sink in sa akoa katung awarding na. Unya ana sila na dili daw basta-basta ang ang achievement nga nahatag sa akoa kay syempre kay outstanding lagi ana (I really didn’t expect it at all—it didn’t even sink in right away that I had received an award. For me, it just felt like a normal kind of recognition. It only truly sank in during the awarding itself. Then they told me that what I received wasn’t just any achievement—it was really something outstanding). That’s why I’m so happy)," the 29-year-old told SunStar Davao in a Zoom interview. Her surprise is further highlighted by the award's competitive selection process.

From nearly 150 nominees, the award body trimmed the list to 30 grand finalists who presented their achievements before a distinguished jury. From there, only 10 were chosen as Outstanding Overseas Filipinos, while 20 others were named Inspiring OFWs.

“It was really unexpected. I just got a call, and they congratulated me, saying I was nominated for Gawad Pinoy,” she recalled.