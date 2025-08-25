Dabawenya chess master hailed as one of UAE's outstanding Filipinos

ON NATIONAL Heroes’ Day, the story of Dabawenya chess master Rowelyn Joy Segovia Acedo reflects the heroism of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) who carry the country’s pride abroad.
Recognized as one of the 10 Outstanding Overseas Filipinos in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the Gawad Pinoy 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Center on June 14, Joy embodies the resilience, excellence, and dedication often attributed to Filipinos regarded as the country’s modern-day heroes. Her recent achievement serves as a testament to the spirit celebrated on National Heroes' Day.
"Wala gyud damha ba, unexpected unya dili sya mag sink in sa akoa nga nakadawat ko'g award ana gud. Murag sa akoa ba murag normal lang na recognition, kay didto lang sya nag sink in sa akoa katung awarding na. Unya ana sila na dili daw basta-basta ang ang achievement nga nahatag sa akoa kay syempre kay outstanding lagi ana (I really didn’t expect it at all—it didn’t even sink in right away that I had received an award. For me, it just felt like a normal kind of recognition. It only truly sank in during the awarding itself. Then they told me that what I received wasn’t just any achievement—it was really something outstanding). That’s why I’m so happy)," the 29-year-old told SunStar Davao in a Zoom interview. Her surprise is further highlighted by the award's competitive selection process.
From nearly 150 nominees, the award body trimmed the list to 30 grand finalists who presented their achievements before a distinguished jury. From there, only 10 were chosen as Outstanding Overseas Filipinos, while 20 others were named Inspiring OFWs.
“It was really unexpected. I just got a call, and they congratulated me, saying I was nominated for Gawad Pinoy,” she recalled.
Nominees were asked to submit their profile, résumé, and list of achievements. “I honestly thought I wouldn’t make it because I never received the email they said they would send. So, I just let it go,” she admitted.
But after a follow-up call reminding her about the deadline, she rushed to submit her requirements. From there, the selection process trimmed down the nominees—first from 150 to about 75, then to 30 grand finalists, who all went through interviews, photoshoots, and questionnaires.
Eventually, Joy emerged among the top 10. “I was blessed to be part of the outstanding awardees. Out of the 10 of us, only two were women, and the rest were men,” she shared proudly.
The recognition follows a strict criteria set by the Filipino Social Club (FilSoc), a prominent Filipino organization in the UAE. The Filipino Chess Player League (FCPL), where she is an active member, is also under FilSoc.
Joy’s success in chess is no accident. She has been a consistent gold medalist in University Athletic Association of the Philippines (Uaap) chess tournaments as a varsity scholar for the De La Salle University chess team, where she built a reputation as one of the country’s strongest women players. Long before that, she had already collected countless medals and titles while representing Davao City and the country in various age-group tournaments.
Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, when much of the world stood still, she kept her passion for chess alive through online tournaments. Her consistent victories in these competitions eventually earned her the prestigious Arena Grand Master title from the International Chess Federation (Fide), the world’s governing body of chess.
A test of nerves and heart
The Gawad Pinoy 2025 awards night, filled with Filipino communities and schools, already felt overwhelming. But for Joy, the real test came during the jury interview.
"Katong sa interview pa lang gi kulbaan nako, `Hala unsa man i-interview kanang murag unsa man ni pwede mo back-out? (During the interview, I was so nervous. I thought, ‘Oh no, what kind of questions will they ask? Can I still back out of this?” she recalled with a laugh. "They guided us through it, though. We were given two minutes to introduce ourselves—with an actual timer, like in Miss Universe. The moment you go beyond two minutes, the timer will ring right away.”
When asked about the questions she faced from the jury, Joy shared that the panel drew from her own experiences.
“They asked me about the tournaments I’ve been organizing here in the UAE,” she said. “Their question was, ‘What contribution have you made here in the UAE?’ So first, I mentioned my history, how I became the first Filipino to win a championship in Fujairah, around a year or two ago. That alone made history for us.” She was pertaining to her championship victory in the 5th Fujairah Endurance Blitz Tournament (below 2000) title, besting 149 other players at the Novotel Hotel in Fujairah on January 20, 2024.
But for her, it wasn’t just about personal victory. “I told them that I’ve also been organizing tournaments that aren’t just for the Filipino community but open to everyone. People appreciated that, even the locals, because they saw a woman spearheading an event that welcomed all, not just Filipinos. Until now, I still get asked, ‘When’s the next tournament?’ and that’s really encouraging.”
The next question, she admitted, hit closer to home. “They asked me, since I play chess, has there ever been a time in my life when I felt checkmated? It wasn’t just about chess—it was about real life.”
Joy paused before continuing. “Mao to gi ingon rapud nako, tung Nawala akung papa, kay syempre mao ramay nag tudlo sa akua nga mag tudlo ug chess, unya daghan pakog mga plano, syempre wala na si papa. So katung pagkawala sa akung papa murag hunahuna nako nga, mag unsa naman ko? Para asa pa? para manignkamot ko, dili na niya pero kung unsa pwede pa nako ma achieve. So mao to gi open pud to nako sa ilaha (I told them about when I lost my father. He was the one who first taught me chess. I still had so many plans with him, but suddenly he was gone. At that moment, I asked myself, ‘What now? What’s the point?’ But then I realized I had to keep going—not for him anymore, but for what I could still achieve. That’s what I shared with the jury).”
Carrying the Filipino spirit
Joy has worked as a professional coach at Signature Chess Club for over two years now. The club has 12 coaches and three branches in the UAE. She also teaches after-school chess programs in schools. The challenge, however, lies in the students’ varying skill levels—some are complete beginners, others know just the basics, while a few already play competitively. To bridge this gap, Joy invites those who show strong potential to join the chess club, where they can receive more focused training. “The quality of learning is really different once they’re in the club,” she explained.
She first came to Abu Dhabi to compete in the Asian Women’s Blitz Tournament, following a brief coaching stint in Thailand. After the tournament, she explored local chess clubs and unexpectedly received a coaching offer, which she immediately accepted.
What convinced her to stay was Abu Dhabi’s thriving chess community. With tournaments happening regularly, she saw the city as the perfect place to keep growing her competitive career.
“Chess is my passion, and it’s also my work,” she said with a smile. “So I thought, why not stay?”
She admitted that balancing her passion and career isn’t easy. Tournaments are usually held on weekends, while her day off is Thursday. “But the good thing is my boss is very supportive,” she said. “If I have a game, I just inform him ahead of time, and he makes sure someone covers my classes.”
She finds comfort in the UAE’s strong Filipino community. “It’s not hard to adjust here,” she said. “When I was in Thailand, it was a bit more challenging. It wasn’t too difficult, but some people struggled with English. Here, even if it’s broken English, people can still understand you.”
The adjustment was only difficult at the start. “Maybe during my first months here, it was challenging because my home and workplace were far apart, so I spent a lot of time traveling. But now that I’ve moved, things are slowly falling into place,” she added.
A message to the youth
Looking back, Joy admitted there was a time she thought her chess career was over. “After I graduated, I completely stopped playing chess. It was only during the pandemic, when everything was on lockdown, that I realized I could still continue. I thought before that once you’re no longer part of the Philippine team, your chess career is over. But I was wrong. The pandemic reminded me I could still continue.”
Her message: “Don’t stop. Whatever you’re passionate about, don’t give up. You never know, it might be the way to fulfill your dreams.”
This National Heroes’ Day, her story reminds us that being a modern-day hero isn’t only about grand sacrifices; it can also mean breaking barriers, carrying the Filipino spirit onto the world stage, and inspiring others with perseverance and passion. MLSA