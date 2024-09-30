Dabawenya Tessa Galendez-Lim bags MCBA Invitational mixed classified masters title

CANADA-BASED Dabawenya bowler Tessa Dianne Galendez-Lim clinched the the mixed classified masters championship title at the Metro Cagayan Invitational Open at the SM Game Park CDO Downtown, Cagayan de Oro City over the weekend.

The two-time SM Millionaire's Cup champion, who had taken a break from competitive bowling since moving to Canada, dominated the category with 1,601 pinfalls after eight games, averaging 200 with a 17-handicap. She first competed in the six-game qualifying before advancing to the eight-game finals.

Galendez-Lim received P60,000 for her title feat, overjoyed by her comeback victory. "Namiss ko yung feeling maglaro under pressure (I missed the feeling of playing under pressure)," she said in a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao.

In a Facebook post, she expressed her gratitude, saying: "Took a vacation in the Philippines and unexpectedly emerged as the Champion in MCBA Mixed Classified Masters! To God be the glory!"

She also thanked her family and friends for their support and prayers.

Meanwhile, her Davao Tenpin Bowlers Association (Datba) teammate, Ulysses Caturan, finished second with 1,571 pinfalls, earning P30,000.

OJ Lopue of the Sugarbowl Tenpin Association, Inc. (Stai) placed third with 1,568 pinfalls, followed by Ulene Rule of Datba (1,566) and Herber Alqueza of Sugbu (1,537), who received P15,000, P8,000, and P5,000, respectively.

Rounding up the top eight were Jerry Caparas of the Tenpin Bowling Association of Makati (Tbam) with 1,523 pinfalls, Nestor Ranido of Sugbu with 1,480, and Em Atienza of Sta. Lucia East Tenpin Bowling Association (Sletba) with 1,455. Caparas earned P3,500, while Ranido and Atienza each received P2,500.

Galendez-Lim first rose to prominence after winning the SM Millionaire's Cup two years in a row (2014–2015). At just 20 years old, she became a millionaire athlete and took home a brand new car when she first claimed the SM Millionaire's Cup national title in 2014. MLSA