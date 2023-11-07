Dabawenya WNM Umayan unbeaten in UAAP HS chess

Davao City's woman national master (WNM) Samantha Babol Umayan stayed unbeaten in three matches as her team, Far Eastern University (FEU), trailed behind league leader National University (NU) in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (Uaap) Season 86 chess high school girls division as of Round 6 over the weekend.

NU, benefiting from a second-round bye, accumulated 14.5 points with WNM Lexie Grace Hernandez (4.5 points), Sara Dalagan (3.5), Juzeia Marielle Agne (2.0), Heart Padilla (2.0), and Yana Emilou de Vera (2.5) contributing to their bid.

The FEU Girl Tamaraws, who drew a bye in the opening round, have competed in five games thus far, amassing 12 points.

Umayan, playing board 2, led FEU with three points after playing in three matches, while board 1 player WNM Ruelle Canino and board 4 chesser WNM Bonjoure Fille Suyamin scored identical three points after four games. Their teammates board 3 player WNM April Joy Carlos along with reserves Kate Nicole Ordizo and Arleah Cassandra Sapuan had one point each.

The 14th-ranked Dabawenya outperformed eighth-seeded Ma. Christina Samarita of Adamson University (AdU) in the second round, before hacking out victories against Marjeri Janapin of the University of Santo Tomas (UST), and Sara Dalagan of NU in the third and fourth rounds, respectively.

UST holds the third spot with nine points, while AdU is in fourth with 10.5 points.

FEU high school girls' chess team is set to test the mettle of AdU on November 11. MLSA