Dabawenyo card system to streamline local benefits

A DAVAO City Councilor said he is awaiting the finalization of the Dabawenyo card system by the City Information Technology Center (CITC).

Councilor Bonz Andre Militar, speaking during the "Aprubado sa Konseho" session on Tuesday morning, June 18, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod, said he will determine the completion date of the Dabawenyo card system with CITC during the committee hearing on Thursday.

CITC initially indicated they could complete the system within two months after the committee hearing.

“Ang sulti nila sa akoa hapit na daw nila mahuman so I ask them unsa gyud ang timeline natu ani, ana sila one month to two months. I think mao ni akoang ifinalize sa akoang committee hearing if mahuman ba gyud nila after two months ang system (They told me they are almost finished, so I asked them about the timeline, and they said it would take one to two months. I plan to finalize this during my committee hearing to confirm if they can indeed finish the system within two months),” he said.

Militar explained that the system will utilize data from the Davao QR code but will not be redundant.

The QR code primarily serves tracking purposes, whereas the Dabawenyo card will allow residents to access benefits provided by the Local Government Unit (LGU).

Militar, who chairs the committee on information systems, emphasized that the benefits include easier application for Lingap and medical expenses at the Southern Philippines Medical Center (SPMC).

Beneficiaries can simply present their Dabawenyo card to receive priority service. Document processing will also be easier, requiring beneficiaries to bring only essential documents such as hospital bills.

He clarified that no ordinance is needed for the Dabawenyo card because it was developed as an executive order during the tenure of then Davao City Mayor, now Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte. RGP