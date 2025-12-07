Dabawenyo coconut farmers told to avail of programs, services

THE Davao City Agriculturist Office (CAgrO), in partnership with the Agricultural Training Institute (ATI) Davao Region, is intensifying its efforts to mobilize coconut farmers’ organizations under the Coconut Farmers and Industry Development Program (CFIDP), an initiative designed to modernize and uplift the coconut farming industry.

The CFIDP was established under Republic Act 11524 or the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act of 2021, to increase coconut farmers’ income, provide scholarships, training, livestock support, and modern equipment.

Dario Divino, Agriculturist II, Industrial Crops Focal of the City Agriculturist Office said that they are currently reaching out and encouraging inactive organizations to have their organizations reactivated so they can benefit from CFIDP programs.

“Naa tay 155 ka organizations sa coconut farmers identified na siya, 53 lang ka grupo ang aktibo karon. Ang uban ani pangitaonon pa namo ni. Usa ka hagit ni siya saa amoa sa city agriculturist office, mga municipal office nga katong mga natulog nga coconut farmers association, kinahanglan to siya atong pukawon para maapil sa programa (We have 155 organizations of coconut farmers identified, only 53 groups are active now. Some of them are still being contacted. This is a challenge for us in the City Agriculturist Office for the inactive coconut farmers association, we have to reactivate them to be included in the program),” he told Madayaw Davao over Davao City Disaster Radio (DCDR) on December 3, 2025.

Divino added that to qualify for CFIDP, farmers must have at least 25 coconut trees or a quarter-hectare plantation, secure a barangay certification, and register with the National Coconut Farmers Registry System (NCFRS).

ATI-Davao also focuses on capacity-building for sustainable agriculture and spearheads training programs for farmers through partnerships with the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA) and local government units.

Richel Zamora, Training Specialist II, CFIDP Focal Person of the Agricultural Training Institute also told Madayaw on December 3, 2025 that farmers have to take advantage of these opportunities, noting that the program represents the fulfillment of long-awaited government support for the sector.

“Naa tay programa para sainyoha, please I avail ninyo kay walay laing pwede maka avail ani. Para ni sainyoha mga coconut farmers. Mag operate nata, mag pa rehistro nata kay naa na ang inyong dugay na nga gihandum. Mas maayo nga mag reactivate tung mga associations na medyo mga nahitulog na. Kay karon every now and then, ginatawag na namo sila kay sila na among mga beneficiary (We have a program for you, please avail of it because no one else can avail of it. This is for you coconut farmers. Let's operate, let's register because this is what we’ve been wanting for a long time. It is better to reactivate our associations again because now every now and then, we call on them because they are now our beneficiaries),” he added.

The City Agriculturist Office and ATI-Davao vowed to expand training programs to reach more farmers, strengthen cooperatives, and ensure that Davao’s coconut industry meets global standards.

For more details about the CFIDP Program, Dabawenyos may visit the ATI-Davao Region Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/atidavaoregion/ CIO