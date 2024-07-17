Dabawenyo DCplinado curriculum to be implemented this school year

THE Dabawenyo DCplinado Curriculum will be implemented for the academic year (AY) 2024-2025 to grades six to ten students of public schools in Davao City, a city councilor said.

Councilor Jonard Dayap, chairperson of the committee on Future Generation, said that the Dabawenyo DCplinado Curriculum will be implemented at the start of the AY 2024-2025 and will be integrated into the subjects of values education and Araling Panlipunan.

“The purpose and the intent of this program is to develop a well-rounded Dabawenyo and upright and morale in the conduct behavior,” he said.

Dayap bared this during the Aprubado sa Konseho on Tuesday morning, July 16, 2024, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod. He highlighted that what sets Dabawenyo DCplinado apart from the subject Good Manners and Right Conduct (GMRC) is that it is an enhanced version and includes the city's tagline, "culture of security."

Meanwhile, Councilor Luna Acosta, chairperson of the peace and public safety committee, clarified that the curriculum is not a new subject, and as chairperson of the committee, she advocated for the integration of the culture of security.

“With the rise of Dabawenyo DCplinado nahimong integrated nato tanan, so Dabawenyo DCplinado naa siyay culture of security, naa siyay environmental protection, naa siyay digital ethics so everything that has to do with being a Dabawenyo, consolidated na didto,” she said.

(With the introduction of Dabawenyo DCplinado, everything has been integrated. Dabawenyo DCplinado embodies a culture of security, environmental protection, and digital ethics, consolidating everything related to being a Dabawenyo)

Dabawenyo DCplinado is an initiative of Davao City Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte in collaboration with the Department of Education (DepEd).

Dayap mentioned that modules have already been developed and will be utilized by all 57,000 grades 6 to 10 students in the city.

Dayap emphasized that they are also expediting the budget necessary for implementing the program and planning to draft its resolution.

To ensure teachers are equipped with the new program, the city has conducted a two-day seminar for them.

Additionally, a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the local government unit and DepEd will be signed to launch the program for students. The city plans to extend the program's coverage to private schools, higher education institutions, out-of-school youth, and barangays.

City Ordinance No. 0552, series of 2024, also known as Dabawenyo DCplinado for the Future Generation, is a landmark ordinance approved by the 20th City Council on the third and final reading on July 9, 2024. RGP