Dabawenyo entrepreneur pioneers sustainable, lab-grown jewelry

IN ONE of the most iconic scenes in cinematic history, Marilyn Monroe once said that diamonds are a girl’s best friend. This way of thinking changes once one learns that mining these precious jewels involves extractive practices that cause land degradation, habitat loss, and water contamination.

However, one homegrown company offers a better alternative to these processes of mining these precious stones, providing the same shine and quality without the environmental harm.

Industrial Engineer Katriana Batu, owner of Pristine Paradigm, shared that her fascination with jewels began with her grandmother, who has a vast collection of jewelry. However, these jewels are produced through extractive mining and often come at a high cost.

“It’s a more sustainable alternative to natural gems. It’s more environmentally friendly and more economical because if you compare it to how diamonds are made in a lab using high pressure and high temperature on carbon, similar to how they grow beneath the earth, the carbon footprint is significantly lower,” she said in an interview.

Batu said that learning about lab-grown diamonds was a light-bulb moment for her, as it paved the way for her to pursue two things she loves: jewelry and sustainability.

After securing the right investment, she left her corporate job and started Pristine Paradigm with her partner, Juni Rollan.

She explained that although they do not grow the lab diamonds themselves, since this would require a huge financial venture, they assemble the jewelry they sourced from India in Davao and Manila.

Lab grown vs natural diamond

Natural diamonds are formed deep beneath the earth. With the presence of carbon, diamonds are created through extremely high temperature and pressure.

According to GreenMatch, diamonds are mined through open-pit, alluvial, or underground mining methods, all of which require the removal of large amounts of earth and vegetation. This process results in cleared forests and destroyed habitats, leading to ecosystem disruption and wildlife displacement.

Mining operations also contribute to water pollution and resource depletion, as huge volumes of water are used in diamond processing. If untreated, this wastewater can run off into nearby bodies of water, harming aquatic life and the communities that depend on these resources.

Diamond mining is also energy-intensive. The extraction of these precious stones requires heavy machinery and transportation equipment that rely heavily on fossil fuels, contributing to greenhouse gas emissions and climate change.

With modern technology, scientists have been able to replicate the exact environment in which diamonds naturally grow. In laboratories, scientists begin with a carbon seed, which is then subjected to high pressure and high temperature, mimicking the natural diamond-growing process.

Batu emphasized that a lab-grown diamond is still a diamond. Physically, chemically, and optically, natural and lab-grown diamonds are exactly the same since both are made of carbon. To the naked eye, she said, they are indistinguishable.

She added that lab-grown diamonds are more affordable than natural ones because they are not mined. As a result, people who want diamonds for engagement rings can now purchase one without breaking the bank.

Lab-grown diamonds also have a lower environmental impact compared to mined diamonds. Their controlled production results in less waste and fewer greenhouse gas emissions.

Clean Origin stated that lab-grown diamonds are created in controlled environments, allowing consumers to verify their ethical origins. These diamonds are conflict-free and are not linked to human rights abuses, unsafe labor conditions, or war-financing issues often associated with traditional diamond mining.