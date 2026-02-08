Dabawenyo entrepreneur pioneers sustainable, lab-grown jewelry

IN ONE of the most iconic scenes in cinematic history, Marilyn Monroe once said that diamonds are a girl’s best friend. This way of thinking changes once one learns that mining these precious jewels involves extractive practices that cause land degradation, habitat loss, and water contamination.
However, one homegrown company offers a better alternative to these processes of mining these precious stones, providing the same shine and quality without the environmental harm.
Industrial Engineer Katriana Batu, owner of Pristine Paradigm, shared that her fascination with jewels began with her grandmother, who has a vast collection of jewelry. However, these jewels are produced through extractive mining and often come at a high cost.
“It’s a more sustainable alternative to natural gems. It’s more environmentally friendly and more economical because if you compare it to how diamonds are made in a lab using high pressure and high temperature on carbon, similar to how they grow beneath the earth, the carbon footprint is significantly lower,” she said in an interview.
Batu said that learning about lab-grown diamonds was a light-bulb moment for her, as it paved the way for her to pursue two things she loves: jewelry and sustainability.
After securing the right investment, she left her corporate job and started Pristine Paradigm with her partner, Juni Rollan.
She explained that although they do not grow the lab diamonds themselves, since this would require a huge financial venture, they assemble the jewelry they sourced from India in Davao and Manila.
Lab grown vs natural diamond
Natural diamonds are formed deep beneath the earth. With the presence of carbon, diamonds are created through extremely high temperature and pressure.
According to GreenMatch, diamonds are mined through open-pit, alluvial, or underground mining methods, all of which require the removal of large amounts of earth and vegetation. This process results in cleared forests and destroyed habitats, leading to ecosystem disruption and wildlife displacement.
Mining operations also contribute to water pollution and resource depletion, as huge volumes of water are used in diamond processing. If untreated, this wastewater can run off into nearby bodies of water, harming aquatic life and the communities that depend on these resources.
Diamond mining is also energy-intensive. The extraction of these precious stones requires heavy machinery and transportation equipment that rely heavily on fossil fuels, contributing to greenhouse gas emissions and climate change.
With modern technology, scientists have been able to replicate the exact environment in which diamonds naturally grow. In laboratories, scientists begin with a carbon seed, which is then subjected to high pressure and high temperature, mimicking the natural diamond-growing process.
Batu emphasized that a lab-grown diamond is still a diamond. Physically, chemically, and optically, natural and lab-grown diamonds are exactly the same since both are made of carbon. To the naked eye, she said, they are indistinguishable.
She added that lab-grown diamonds are more affordable than natural ones because they are not mined. As a result, people who want diamonds for engagement rings can now purchase one without breaking the bank.
Lab-grown diamonds also have a lower environmental impact compared to mined diamonds. Their controlled production results in less waste and fewer greenhouse gas emissions.
Clean Origin stated that lab-grown diamonds are created in controlled environments, allowing consumers to verify their ethical origins. These diamonds are conflict-free and are not linked to human rights abuses, unsafe labor conditions, or war-financing issues often associated with traditional diamond mining.
Sustainability beyond jewelry
Batu shared that Pristine Paradigm’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond its jewelry to its packaging and delivery processes. The company uses honeycomb wrappers, plant-based mailers, and biodegradable tape to reduce waste.
She added that they have partnered with Davao City–based recycling organizations to repurpose some of their plastic waste.
Pristine Paradigm has also partnered with the Philippine Eagle Foundation (PEF) through the “Planting Hope, One Ring at a Time” program, where a portion of ring sales goes toward reforestation efforts in the habitat of the country’s national bird, the Philippine Eagle.
Starting Pristine Paradigm
Batu said that Pristine Paradigm is the only jewelry business that exclusively sells lab-grown gemstones, unlike other stores that offer both natural and lab-grown stones.
She shared that she began posting online and eventually amassed a following of 200,000 across all platforms. Most of their sales come from abroad, particularly from Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Locally, their top markets are Metro Manila, Cebu, and Davao City.
On naming her company, Batu said she wanted an alliterative name, one that repeats the same consonant sound at the beginning of each word. After searching for the right adjective, she came across “Pristine,” followed by “Paradigm,” which signifies a paradigm shift, hence the name Pristine Paradigm, symbolizing a shift toward a new kind of jewelry.
“It’s really a paradigm shift, a new type of concept when it comes to the jewelry industry,” she said.
Pristine Paradigm offers customized engagement rings, bracelets, earrings, and necklaces. For Valentine’s Day, the brand collaborated with Davao’s renowned specialty cake shop, Milky Cakes and Sweets, offering customers a combination of sustainable jewelry and sweet treats to surprise their loved ones.
Where it all started
Batu shared that even at a young age, she already had an entrepreneurial mindset. She sold fans to classmates during foundation days in grade school and later sold branded T-shirts and honey wax for body hair to her college peers. At the time, her main goal was to build a business that would earn her money, but this perspective changed after she attended a bamboo boot camp in Davao City.
She said that the boot camp taught her more than just bamboo cultivation, as she met individuals who were strong advocates of organic and sustainable farming.
Aside from running Pristine Paradigm, Batu is also an agricultural farmer managing their farmland in San Isidro, Davao Oriental.
Her love for farming came from her grandfather, especially since many of her relatives had little interest in the practice.
Batu said their farm previously relied on conventional farming methods, including the use of weed killers and monocropping by planting hundreds of coconut trees. This approach led to soil degradation. After learning about sustainable farming at the boot camp, she adopted organic fertilizers and intercropping methods to improve soil health and yield.
With her strong commitment to sustainability, Batu sought a bigger platform to promote her advocacy, which led her to join Mutya ng Dabaw 2024. Although she had always wanted to join pageants, she believed she did not fit the typical pageant prototype due to her height. But she pushed through and entered Mutya ng Dabaw. She said that what sets Mutya ng Dabaw apart is its focus on promoting Davao City and the advocacies of its contestants.
Batu was eventually crowned Pag-asa ng Dabaw 2025 and won Best in Tourism Video for her storytelling skills and for showcasing Davao’s beauty and culture. RGP