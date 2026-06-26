Dabawenyo films, arts featured in Duaw Davao

A DIVERSE line-up of films, music, and artwork from Dabawenyo filmmakers, storytellers, artists, and musicians takes the spotlight at the Duaw Davao: Kulay, Sine+Sining.

These creative works highlight local narratives, voices, and perspectives in various forms.

The Duaw Davao: Kulay, Sine+Sining, which opened on June 18, 2026 at the Cinematheque Center Davao, is part of the month-long activities for the Duaw Davao Festival.

Oscar Casaysay, Head of the Davao City Office for Culture and the Arts (DCOCA), said in his speech that the event celebrates filmmakers, artists, and musicians in the city.

From June 18–26, 2026, the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP)-Cinematheque Center Davao, in partnership with the DCOCA and the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO), offers free screenings of films by both local and mainstream filmmakers. An art market is also mounted outside the cinema that guests may check out. DJs and buskers from the Fête de la Musique are also present.

“As we gathered to experience local films and creative works, we are reminded that cinema plays a vital role in shaping a city’s identity,” Jose Malabar, Project Development Officer of the Cinematheque Davao, said.

“Through storytelling, film bridges tourism and creativity, allowing us to share Davao’s people, places, and culture with a wider audience while inspiring pride within our own communities,” he added.

Dabawenyos are invited to visit the Cinematheque Center Davao at Palma Gil Street and immerse themselves in the vibrant Davao arts scene.

Film schedules are also posted on the Cinematheque’s official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CinemathequeDVO. CIO