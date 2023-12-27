Dabawenyo is Batang Pinoy MVP

Davao City pride Paolo Miguel Labanon clinched the most valuable player (MVP) trophy, bagging six gold medals and one silver in the boys 16 and 17 division of the recently concluded 2023 Batang Pinoy national swimming championships held at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Malate, Manila.

Expressing his gratitude, the 17-year-old senior high school student at Mapua Malayan Colleges Mindanao (MCM) shared in a Facebook chat interview over the weekend, "Feeling blessed, this being my last year playing for Batang Pinoy, making a mark and earning the MVP achievement is truly special. It's a culmination of hard work, dedication, and the support of those around me.

He contributed to the boys' 16-17 400m medley relay team's gold medal alongside fellow accomplished swimmer Ivo Nikolai Enot, Juan Allesandro Suarez, and Pietro Dominic Requiza.

He also clinched a silver in the 100m butterfly on the final day of the competition on December 22, 2023.

Earlier, Labanon dominated the 200m, 400m, and 1,500m freestyle, and the 200m butterfly events, adding a team gold in the 4X50 medley relay.

He attributed his victory to God, who according to him, guided him throughout the competition.

"Huge shoutout to Coach Jun Rodriguez, my unwavering coach, and my amazing teammates from Rasa. Grateful for the constant support from my family, especially my Angkong, Ama, Mom, and Dad, who have been by my side since the beginning," he said. "Special thanks to my Achi for being there every step of the way in my swimming journey. To everyone who's been part of this rover with me, a heartfelt thank you – your presence has played a crucial role in my success!"

Davao City coach Vasit Venturillo, in his Facebook post, said the city's Batang Pinoy swimming team harvested 12 golds, 11 silvers, and six bronzes.