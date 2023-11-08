Dabawenyo joins int’l nuclear sci-tech gab

A Dabawenyo Senior High School (SHS) graduate recently attended an international workshop on Linking Nuclear Science Technology (NTS) in Muscat, Oman.
Syrille Glenn B. Batingal, an alumnus of Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School (Dranhs), represented the Philippines at the "Regional Workshop on Good Practices in Linking Nuclear Science Technology into Secondary Education" held in Oman from October 29 to November 2, 2023.
Batingal, in an interview with SunStar Davao via Messenger, said that being one of the youngest delegates among nuclear experts, high-ranking officials, and educators from the Ministry of Education was a nerve-wracking but proud experience.
He underscored the significance of representing the youth in a field often overlooked by both young people and Filipinos in general.
“The title of being a delegate was definitely pressuring but also made me proud and honored, especially to speak on behalf of the youth in a field not so appreciated and talked about not just by the youth but by Filipinos in general,” Batingal said.
The workshop, facilitated by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Ministry of Education of Oman, aimed to raise awareness of nuclear science and technology in secondary education across the Asia-Pacific region. It brought together 81 delegates from 22 countries.
Batingal embarked on his academic journey alongside classmate Joshua L. Gudmalin, guided by their teachers Regie P. Rodrigo and Engineer Bliss A. Capidos, as part of the 2022/2023 Nuclear Science and Technology Education (NSTE) Competition organized by the United Nations International Atomic Energy Agency (UN-IAEA).
Rodrigo, told SunStar Davao via Messenger interview on Tuesday evening, November 7, that as a student, Batingal has “a strong determination to improve and excel in competitive situations.” As his coach, he is proud and happy that he was able to represent Dranhs and the DepEd-Davao on the global stage.
“His unwavering dedication and relentless effort, which propelled him from being one of the Top 10 Finalists in the 2023 Nuclear Science and Technology Education Competition to becoming a Philippine delegate, serves as a testament to our school's commitment to instilling a passion for learning and excellence, particularly in the fields of science, mathematics, and research, within our student community,” Rodrigo said.
The Department of Education-Davao Region (DepEd-Davao) lauded Batingal's determination, noting on its November 6, 2023 social media post, "as he inspires the Filipino youth in fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for the realm of nuclear science and technology."
For those aspiring to enter this field, Batingal advised maintaining an open-minded perspective and not letting preconceived notions cloud their judgment.
He emphasized that one doesn't need to be a top student, but rather, hard work and focus are essential. Taking the first step, even without knowing every detail, can pave the way for a clearer and brighter path.
Currently enrolled at Central Mindanao University, Batingal is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry.
He envisions becoming a trailblazer in advocating for the benefits of NTS, highlighting its collaboration with other scientific principles such as Biology (e.g. agriculture, plant breeding), Chemistry (e.g. isotope tracing, water treatment), and Medicine (e.g. radiation therapy, medical physics). RGP