Dabawenyo joins int’l nuclear sci-tech gab

A Dabawenyo Senior High School (SHS) graduate recently attended an international workshop on Linking Nuclear Science Technology (NTS) in Muscat, Oman.

Syrille Glenn B. Batingal, an alumnus of Daniel R. Aguinaldo National High School (Dranhs), represented the Philippines at the "Regional Workshop on Good Practices in Linking Nuclear Science Technology into Secondary Education" held in Oman from October 29 to November 2, 2023.

Batingal, in an interview with SunStar Davao via Messenger, said that being one of the youngest delegates among nuclear experts, high-ranking officials, and educators from the Ministry of Education was a nerve-wracking but proud experience.

He underscored the significance of representing the youth in a field often overlooked by both young people and Filipinos in general.

“The title of being a delegate was definitely pressuring but also made me proud and honored, especially to speak on behalf of the youth in a field not so appreciated and talked about not just by the youth but by Filipinos in general,” Batingal said.