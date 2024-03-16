DABAWENYO KA IF… You have been to these places

Magsaysay Park and Fruit Stand
Davao City is undoubtedly rich in a variety of fruits that not only Dabawenyos but Filipinos adore. During the 'Araw Ng Dabaw' season, Magsaysay Park and fruit stands showcase a wide array of fruits.
Many families intentionally visit Magsaysay to indulge in these fruits and reminisce about the nostalgic atmosphere of the park.
The famous king of fruits, Durian, along with Mangosteen, Lansones, Rambutan, and many others, are readily available and can be found everywhere here.
San Pedro Street
San Pedro Street, as old as history, remains as famous today as it ever was, offering Dabawenyos a delightful venue for strolling and enjoyment. This bustling street boasts a wide array of street food, accessories, and balloons, drawing both locals and children alike.
Moreover, it is home to the historic San Pedro Cathedral, a place of solace and spirituality where many Dabawenyos gather to pray and attend church services. Over the years, this street and the cathedral have witnessed a myriad of emotions from visitors — joyous celebrations, heartfelt prayers for blessings, requests for health and well-being, and moments of solace during difficult times.
Jack's Ridge Shrine Hills
Offering a breathtaking cityscape, especially at night, Jack’s Ridge is famous for its delectable cuisine and panoramic views of the city. It has become a beloved destination for romantic outings and a must-visit spot for many Dabawenyos seeking a memorable experience.
Once a hub for entertainment, Jack’s Ridge continues to attract visitors, including celebrities, who can't resist the allure of its charm.
Big malls in Davao City (SM, Abreeza, NCCC, G-Mall)
The go-to places for Dabawenyos are the largest malls here in Davao, spanning from north to south. Davao City boasts big malls that locals thoroughly enjoy, bustling with activity on any given day. These malls truly shine during the holiday season, Kadayawan Festival, and Araw Ng Dabaw, as they roll out various attractions to entice visitors. It's not uncommon for malls to host celebrity appearances to provide entertainment and enjoyment for Dabawenyos. Stay tuned this Araw Ng Dabaw season for exciting events and celebrity sightings at these malls!
Uyanguren Street
For generations, Uyangureen Street (currently named Magsaysay Avenue) has been a bustling hub of thrift shops, offering a diverse array of items ranging from accessories, clothing, and shoes to household goods and gadgets.
Reminiscent of a mini Chinatown, Uyangureen Street provides a unique Chinese-style shopping experience, with many store owners boasting Chinese heritage. If you're looking to shop till you drop and snag the best possible discounts, this street has everything you need. Plus, you'll find a plethora of delicious food options scattered throughout the area.
Bangkerohan Market
Bangkerohan or Bankerohan Market is a cornerstone of the Davao City community, offering a wide variety of goods including fish, meat, vegetables, food essentials, clothing, shoes, and more. This bustling wet market has served generations of Dabawenyos, with vendors from all walks of life converging here to buy and sell their wares to the surrounding barangays.
Particularly famous for its early morning offerings, Bangkerohan Market features stalls selling piping hot soup, chocolate, and coffee, along with savory delights like 'Balbacua,' 'Chicken and Beef Mami,' and more. Bangkerohan market is also famous for its 'Ukay-Ukay' section, where shoppers can find secondhand treasures at affordable prices.
Roxas Night Market
The bustling Roxas Night Market is a favorite haunt for Dabawenyos, offering a long stretch of delights ranging from mouth-watering street food to trendy gadget accessories, dresses, and shoes. It's a vibrant hub where locals love to gather and indulge in shopping and dining experiences.
Davao Coastal Road
The Davao Coastal Road is quickly becoming a favorite destination for Dabawenyos. Stretching over 7.241 kilometers, this road, which opened to the public on July 1, 2023 offers motorists a scenic route along the coastline, adding a new dimension to transportation options in the city.
Anticipated to improve connectivity and accessibility for both residents and visitors alike, this infrastructure development has already become a popular spot for morning strolls with pets and family outings among Dabawenyos.
People's Park
The 11 ethnolinguistic tribes are represented in this park, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Davao City. People's Park is a popular destination for Dabawenyo families to gather and enjoy the scenic views. It's a place where locals come together during Kadayawan and Araw Ng Dabaw events to celebrate and embrace their heritage. AJA