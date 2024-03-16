DABAWENYO KA IF… You have been to these places

Once a hub for entertainment, Jack’s Ridge continues to attract visitors, including celebrities, who can't resist the allure of its charm.

Big malls in Davao City (SM, Abreeza, NCCC, G-Mall)

The go-to places for Dabawenyos are the largest malls here in Davao, spanning from north to south. Davao City boasts big malls that locals thoroughly enjoy, bustling with activity on any given day. These malls truly shine during the holiday season, Kadayawan Festival, and Araw Ng Dabaw, as they roll out various attractions to entice visitors. It's not uncommon for malls to host celebrity appearances to provide entertainment and enjoyment for Dabawenyos. Stay tuned this Araw Ng Dabaw season for exciting events and celebrity sightings at these malls!