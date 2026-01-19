Dabawenyo student with body impairment receives laptop from Secretary Angara

IN SUPPORT to equal access to quality education of a marginalized but aspiring handicapped student, DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara awarded a laptop for Ralph A. Malusong,14, a Grade 7 student of Pilar National High School, Manay, Davao Oriental, reaffirming his commitment to inclusive education.

Ralph was diagnosed with flexion contracture in the knee which makes him unable to fully extend his knees. However, his disability is not a hindrance to his pursuit to education.

The gesture emphasized the importance of bridging the gap in education for students with disabilities like Ralph.

The laptop was handed over by Secretary Angara to Regional Director Allan G. Farnazo, who was instrumental for the grant of this digital learning package during the K-10 Curriculum Implementers Summit-Phase 3 on January 15, 2025 in Manila.

The K to 10 Summit delegates from Region XI witnessed the turn-over of the laptop with Chief Supervisor Mary Jeanne Aldeguer, Regional Supervisors Fedelina Huevos, Maria Liza Berandoy, and Danilo Dohinog and Superintendent Reynaldo Mellorida,.

Moreover, the digital gizmo was provided to aid Ralph’s studies and help him overcome the challenges he has been facing in pursuing his education.

There will be a ceremonial hand-over of the donated gadget to the beneficiary in Davao Oriental Division led by Superintendent Josephine L. Fadul. DEPED-DAVAO