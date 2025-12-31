Dabawenyos bid goodbye to Victoria Plaza after 32 years

AFTER more than 32 years as Davao City’s first and oldest mall, Victoria Plaza officially closed its doors on December 31, 2025, leaving a wave of nostalgia among residents who grew up with the landmark. Families, students, senior citizens, and longtime shoppers took to social media to share memories of weekend trips, first dates, school and college outings, and afternoons spent at the mall’s cinemas and food hall, illustrating how deeply the mall has been woven into the city’s social and cultural fabric.

Inaugurated and blessed on March 16, 1993, Victoria Plaza Commercial Center was built and managed by the Davao Sunrise Investment & Development Corporation. The mall was envisioned “for the utmost shopping comfort and convenience of the people of Davao City” and dedicated to their “continuing progress and prosperity,” under then-president Robert Alan Limso. Its opening was a historic moment for the city, drawing crowds so large that escalators had to be temporarily stopped to manage the throngs of excited Dabawenyos.

Victoria Plaza quickly became more than a shopping destination. Families spent weekends exploring its stores, students gathered after classes or during breaks between school programs, and senior citizens made the food hall their regular meeting spot, forming friendships and sharing stories over coffee.

Its cinemas offered teenagers and college students a chance to bond over the latest films, while the mall’s corridors and stairwells witnessed countless first dates, chance encounters, and everyday adventures that shaped the city’s youth.

Ruby Dags highlighted the experiences of senior citizens: “Victoria Plaza holds a special place in the hearts of senior citizens who regularly gather at the food hall for coffee breaks. It was there that they formed lasting friendships, shared laughter, and exchanged stories. The plaza became a stress-free haven for them, but now they’re filled with sadness as their group has disbanded due to the mall's closure. All they can say is goodbye, cherishing the awesome memories they made together.”

Other Dabawenyos also reminisced about the mall’s opening and its role in the city’s history. Aba Rodriguez recalled, “March 16, 1993 — Araw ng Davao pag open, gidumog sa mga Dabawenyos. Gi stop ang escalator kay napuno na ug tao. So sad nga mawala na ang VP.” Danilo Fresco Celis wrote, “Goodbye, Victoria Plaza. My favorite mall. Sad but letting it go for progress is worthwhile. It has served its purpose and [has] poignant memories of my younger years.”

The mall’s closure was marked by a farewell walk and tour on December 30, 2025, organized by renowned photographer Jojie Alcantara in partnership with NCCC. The event honored Davao’s pioneer street photographers, affectionately called the original “street pitikeros,” who documented city life since the 1960s and 1970s.

Lafayette A. Lim, president and CEO of the NCCC Group of Companies, which acquired the mall in the latter part of its operations and thus renamed it NCCC Mall VP, personally met with the photographers, recognizing their contributions in preserving Davao’s visual history.

Victoria Plaza’s trajectory shifted in 2019 when the NCCC Group of Companies acquired it. Redevelopment plans were announced but delayed over the following years due to several factors, including the busting of its air conditioning system and the pandemic in 2020.

“While we resumed planning for VP, we also finally completed the requirements for rebuilding NCCC Mall Davao, which we lost in 2017, renaming it NCCC Mall Ma-a,” Lim shared, adding that going back to normal was very challenging for them to do.

“As one year after another passed, it was clear we can no longer pursue our original dream for VP. So we made sure that it would still get the iconic redevelopment it deserves. So as many Davaoeños do their sentimental goodbyes to Victoria Plaza, we lift up to God with thanksgiving and faith everything according to His perfect Will,” he said.

Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC) is now set to take over the 9.6-hectare property in 2026, signaling a new chapter for the site.

While detailed redevelopment plans have not been revealed, the transition is expected to transform the landmark into a modern mixed-use complex that blends retail, lifestyle, and commercial spaces designed to meet the city’s evolving demands.

The closure also reflects broader shifts in Davao’s commercial landscape.

Over the past decade, newer malls, retail centers, and lifestyle hubs have emerged, alongside changing consumer behavior influenced by digital commerce and lifestyle trends.

Yet, despite these changes, Victoria Plaza’s legacy remains unmatched. It is not only the city’s first mall but also a symbol of Davao’s growth, social history, and evolving urban identity.

For many Dabawenyos, the mall represents a repository of personal and collective memories. Social media posts highlighted first jobs, weekend family outings, school and college experiences, late-night cinema visits, and leisurely strolls.

“Every corner of Victoria Plaza has a story, whether it was sneaking into the cinema as a teenager or hanging out with friends after school,” a local resident recalled. “It’s more than a mall—it’s where life happened for so many of us.”

Victoria Plaza closed its doors for the final time at the end of 2025, leaving quiet corridors that once buzzed with shoppers and visitors. The property, soon to be redeveloped by Robinsons Land, promises a new chapter for Davao City’s commercial landscape, but the memories and stories of Victoria Plaza, its role in school experiences, family traditions, cinema outings, and everyday life, will endure as a cherished part of the city’s history. DEF