Dabawenyos divided on Divorce Bill: survey

THE University of Mindanao-Institute of Popular Opinion (IPO-UM) recently showed that Dabawenyos are still divided over the Absolute Divorce Bill as 30.7 percent of the constituents remained neutral, 25.5 percent supported and another 25.5 percent strongly supported the bill.

The survey aimed to gauge the levels of awareness, support, and perceived effects of the proposed law, which has passed the third reading in Congress. It involved 1,200 respondents from various sectors in Davao City’s three districts.

The respondents were predominantly young, with 55.5 percent aged 18-25 and 37.2 percent aged 26-35, indicating a youthful demographic typically more open to progressive changes.

Of those surveyed, 46.0 percent said they were somewhat familiar with the Absolute Divorce Bill, and 28.5 percent said they were extremely knowledgeable. This suggests a relatively high degree of awareness, likely influenced by public debate and media attention.

Regarding opinions and attitudes towards the Absolute Divorce Bill, 11.7 percent were against it, and 6.6 percent were strongly against it, reflecting opposition likely based on cultural and religious beliefs.

However, 65.7 percent of respondents who were aware of the main elements of the bill acknowledged its necessity, indicating substantial knowledgeable support.

On the perceived effect of the Absolute Divorce Bill, opinions varied. About 28.5 percent believed it would negatively affect family stability, 31.4 percent were neutral, and 19.0 percent thought it would have a positive impact.

Regarding personal experiences and perspectives on conditions leading to divorce, 58.4 percent knew someone who might benefit from an Absolute Divorce law. Issues like irreconcilable differences (14.7 percent) and domestic violence (11.9 percent) were prevalent.

Despite differing views, the survey results show that Dabawenyos are generally aware of and engaged in the topic of absolute divorce.

“The survey reveals a population that is thoughtful and divided on the issue of absolute divorce, with opinions shaped by a mix of personal experiences, cultural values, and awareness levels. The data highlights the need for comprehensive public education campaigns to inform citizens about the provisions and intended protections of the Absolute Divorce Bill,” the study concluded.

In May 2024, the House of Representatives approved on the third and final reading a bill reinstituting absolute divorce in the country.

House Bill (HB) 9349, the proposed Absolute Divorce Act, was approved by the chamber with 131 votes in favor, 109 against, and 20 abstentions.

The bill outlines the grounds for absolute divorce, including separation of the spouses for a minimum of five years, psychological incapacity, irreconcilable differences, abuse within the home or marriage, and when one of the spouses undergoes sex reassignment surgery. DEF