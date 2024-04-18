Dabawenyos enjoined to celebrate DSWD’s 73rd anniversary

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Davao Region is inviting Dabawenyos to join in celebrating their 73rd anniversary from April 15 to 19, 2024.

Vanessa Goc-ong, Regional Director of DSWD, announced during the Kapehan sa Dabaw on Monday morning, April 15, 2024, that they have organized a week-long celebration with the theme "DSWD Angels in Red Vests: Empathy in Action, Integrity in Service, Unity in Community”.

"We have prepared many activities because it is a week-long celebration and includes mga entertainments," she said

Goc-ong said that alongside community-based events, the department is conducting activities focused on climate justice, such as tree planting and cultivation.

They have also invited third-year social work students to provide them exposure to the workings, systems, and mechanisms of DSWD.

The celebration will feature activities including the Tabo sa Onse & Food Fair on April 16, Kalenguwan sa Onse on April 17 hosted by the DSWD Regional Office, Advocacy Day and environmental outreach on April 18, and the culminating event, the Panata and Praise Ceremony on April 19 at the Ritz Hotel Davao.

Goc-ong underscored that the celebration aims to highlight the services of DSWD and its personnel, who continuously provide support and hope to rural families.

“Sana po tayong lahat magka sabay-sabay and masuportahan po natin para mas masaya and m emphasize yung naging trabaho ng DSWD ang mga pagsisikap ng ating mga staff at ang impact ng ating programs sa community (I hope that everyone will join and support to make it more enjoyable and to emphasize the work done by DSWD, the efforts of our staff, and the impact of our programs on the community),” she said. RGP