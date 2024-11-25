Dabawenyos express mixed reactions over VP Sara’s current situation

SOME Dabawenyos have expressed concern over the current situation of Vice President Sara Duterte, citing that no matter what she does, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his allies, led by House Speaker Martin Romualdez, remain more powerful.

According to Romeo Chavez Sr., a 72-year-old resident of Barangay 76-A, Poblacion, Davao City, Duterte faces challenges because the president holds a higher and more powerful position than her.

"Kining mga nahitabo karon, kapoy-kapoy ra ni sila. Mura'g drama, teleserye, kapoy kaayo paminawon, mohilom na lang unta atong pinalangga nga VP Sara kay wala gyud siya'y dag-anan aning tanan kay VP ra siya (These things happening now are just exhausting, like a drama or a teleserye. It's tiring to hear. Our beloved VP Sara should just keep quiet because she doesn’t stand a chance in all of this since she’s just the vice president)," Chavez said.

He added that if Duterte had listened to the people's call for her to run for the presidency before, she would not be experiencing these difficulties.

"Kung naminaw lang gyud si VP Sara sa mga tawo sa una, ‘sus, dili ing-ana ilang dangatan karon, unsaon man nadala man pud siya sa istorya nila Marcos, kay buotan lagi si VP Sara, so nisunod (If VP Sara had only listened to the people before, they wouldn’t be in this situation now. But what can we do? She was swayed by the stories of the Marcoses. VP Sara is kind-hearted, so she followed)," Chavez explained.

A tricycle driver, Yulo Gregori, 58, of Barangay 28-C, Davao City, also expressed his support, saying he would join vigils or rallies for the vice president if necessary.

"Oo, suporta gyud ko taga-Davao gud ta, mouban ko sa mga tapok, suportahan nato si VP Sara, para sa katawhang Filipino ang iyang gipaglaban karon (Yes, I support her. We’re from Davao, after all. I will join gatherings and support VP Sara because what she’s fighting for is for the Filipino people)," Gregori said.

Duterte trended on Facebook after her Chief of Staff, Atty. Zuleika Lopez, was set to be transferred to the Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) from a congressional facility where resource persons cited in contempt were being held.

Lopez, a trusted aide of VP Sara, was summoned by lawmakers after returning to the Philippines from Los Angeles. Eventually, she was cited in contempt by Act-Teachers Partylist Rep. France Castro for alleged "undue interference" with the investigation panel regarding confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President (OVP).

From St. Luke's Hospital, Lopez was transferred to the Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC), accompanied by the vice president, following emotional scenes that went viral on social media.

On the afternoon of November 24, 2024, Duterte told the media that Atty. Lopez "allowed" her to leave VMMC temporarily to visit her children.

"She allowed me to go see my children as long as Senator Bong Go would replace me and that I return in the evening," the vice president stated.

Senators Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa and Christopher "Bong" Go expressed their support for Duterte and Atty. Lopez by ensuring her stay at VMMC.

Following the events, a vigil took place in Davao City on Saturday night, with the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) reporting over 500 attendees.

Calls for more vigils were also circulating on social media, urging supporters of the vice president to hold simultaneous gatherings in Davao, Cebu, and Manila when needed.

It was also learned that barangay captains in Davao City and municipal mayors across the country allied with the Dutertes are planning a large-scale rally to show support for Duterte. JPC