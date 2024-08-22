Dabawenyos, farmers urged to monitor La Niña updates

DABAWENYOS are advised to monitor weather channels for updates and early warnings as La Niña is expected to peak in October.

Eng. Alan Ray Ribo, a weather specialist at the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa)-Davao Station, said during the Agribiz forum on Tuesday morning, August 20, 2024, that their office provides climate forums, weather forecasts, and thunderstorm advisories, which are accessible on their website and social media pages.

“Last July po ng issuance ng climate forum yung mga nakita po natin sa Pagasa website ang pinaka-peak po sa ngayon yung month ng October so kung lalabas po ang climate forum na update siguro po sa third week titingnan po natin kung nag-peak na ng almost 80 percent o tataas pa po ba ang probability at magtatagal pa po ba hangga’t March 2025,” he said.

(Last July, during the issuance of the climate forum, we saw on the Pagasa website that the peak is expected in October. If an update on the climate forum is released, possibly in the third week of this month, we will see if it has reached nearly 80 percent or if the probability will increase further and last until March 2025).

Ribo added that the peak of La Niña is still forthcoming, with the probability of it occurring in October. He noted that in August and September, the chances of heavy rain are slim, which is why the city is experiencing warm mornings and afternoons, but occasional rains in the evening caused by localized thunderstorms.

Similarly, Joedel Leliza, focal person for the Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao) Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, indicated that they are still analyzing data to determine when La Niña will peak. He said it is likely to peak in October and continue until January or February of next year.

“Very crucial gyud siya sa rice production nato kay kabalo baya ta nga very vulnerable kaayo ang rice area since ang rice area kay lowland, however, dili ta mabalaka kay ang provincial agriculture offices, our counterparts in the LGU (Local Government Unit) para po to inform our mga farmers nga mao ni siya ang forecast as of July,” he said.

(This is very crucial for our rice production because we know that rice areas are very vulnerable, especially since they are lowland areas. However, we need not worry because the provincial agriculture offices and our counterparts in the LGU will keep our farmers informed about the forecasts as of July).

Leliza added that to minimize the risk of damage from La Niña, they will likely advise farmers to harvest by October or November. He mentioned that they have programs and projects in place in case La Niña significantly affects Davao del Norte, Davao de Oro, and Davao Oriental. These provinces are highly susceptible to flooding, which is why they are focusing their efforts there. RGP