Dabawenyos honor Davao bizman Philip Dizon's legacy

Despite immediate transport to Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital in Digos City, he succumbed to severe trauma.

Born on December 5, 1954, Dizon became a key player in the business and tourism industry, founding numerous establishments in Davao Region.

As the former president of the American Chamber of Commerce Davao, he owned over 20 companies, including Davao Wild Adventure, Dizon Farms, and Mt. Apo Highland Resort in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur.

Dizon's impact extended beyond business; he played a pivotal role in shaping Davao City's tourism culture.

Notably, the iconic Crocodile Park, established in 2005, showcased his strategic approach to business.

His initial triumph in the business world stemmed from his fascination with both saltwater and freshwater crocodiles. This fascination not only expanded the leather market industry in the region but also served as a showcase for a 'state-of-the-art' crocodile farming system in the country.

Not only was Dizon a successful businessman, but he was also a devoted husband to Jackie Garcia and a supportive father to his children - Bianca, Rosanna, and Marco.

Tribute

The entire business community and Dabawenyos mourn the loss of this genuine figure.

Former employees and colleagues, including the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) - Davao, expressed gratitude for Dizon's years of partnership, particularly in wildlife conservation.

“Sir Sonny has always been one of DENR-XI's active partners, especially on wildlife conservation through one of the establishments he owned, the Davao Crocodile Park where rescued animals are temporarily sheltered,” DENR-Davao said.

Actress Vivian Velez remembers Dizon's life as one who lived to the fullest, leaving a profound impact on those he touched.

“Sonny's departure was untimely, leaving us with a sense of loss. However, there is nothing more exquisite than a life lived to its fullest. Your spirit continues to reside within the hearts of those you are deeply impacted. May you find eternal peace, my dear friend Sonny,” she shared.

Young Dabawenyo businessman Chieb P. Elizalde of Real Confections credited Dizon for his early support in establishing his business.

“Sir Sonny was one of the few people who trusted me during my early years in business. He offered me a space in Crocodile Park in 2013 where I could sell my pastries free of rent charge. Not to mention my free passes in Crocodile Park. He’d often ask me how the business was going. A very nice businessman and a good boss to his employees. Truly, a visionary. Rest in peace, Sir!” Elizalde said.

Former Davao City councilor Danilo Dayanghirang shared on his Facebook, saying, that Dizon was a kind-hearted person and an advocate of good governance.

"He never said no to the city government whenever his prominent `Crocodile Park' was needed for important and essential gatherings, most especially for the interest of the Davaoenos. I can always vouch for his unselfish ways,” Dayanghirang said.

Former Davao Crocodile Park employee Jinni Rossas shared how Dizon inspired her to work with integrity and passion and emphasized his unique ability to make employees feel valued. She expressed deep gratitude for his positive impact.

Rossas said, “Ang tao na gina brag amoang talent, naga believe sa amoang potential. Rest easy, Sir Philip Dizon. Your legacy will forever remain in our hearts, Sir, and the positive impact you made on each one of us. Naka engraved ka sa life sa among family, from our grandparents to us (The person who brags about our talent, believes in our potential. Rest easy, Sir Philip Dizon. Your legacy will forever remain in our hearts, Sir, as the positive impact you made on each one of us. You are engraved in the life of our family, from our grandparents to us). May you find solace in the stars, Sir Sonny.”

The wake for the late businessman is currently being held at the Florence room of Cosmopolitan Memorial Chapels in Davao City. DEF/ASP